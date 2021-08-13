 Skip to main content
State Fair makes happy return
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Junior livestock and dairy shows, grand champions, blue ribbons, a bustling Wisconsin Products Pavilion and more – for exhibitors and fairgoers they signaled a happy return to the Wisconsin State Fair. After the popular annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made a welcome return.

Attendee numbers won’t be available until after the fair, but in 2019 it attracted more than 1.1 million people. The first two days of that fair drew more than 183,600 visitors.

The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair is held Aug. 5-15 at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wistatefair.com/fair for more information.

Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.

