State Fair makes happy return

A ride on the SkyGlider gives fairgoers a bird's eye view of the colorful grounds.
Rebecca Schmidt, 17, of Delavan, Wisconsin, takes top honors in the Junior Bred and Owned Show for her spring yearling Ayrshire, Moy-Ayr Burdette.
Macland TS Juliet A-Red-ET – a Red and White Holstein – is shown by Grady Wendorf of Ixonia, Wisconsin.
The five overall Supreme Champion winners of the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show pose for a picture.
Opsal Denver Chandelier-ET, a March 2020 Holstein heifer, is ready to show at the Wisconsin State Fair Junior Dairy Show. She'll be shown by Lily Jenson of Barneveld, Wisconsin.
A striking flower display celebrates 'W'isconsin in the Case IH Coliseum at the Wisconsin State Fair. The coliseum is used throughout the year for a large number of agricultural as well as non-agricultural events.
A banner explains how plastic used on dairy farms can be repurposed to hold soil and flowers.
One of the cleverest signs at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair is featured at the Wisconsin Poultry and Egg Industries Association booth in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.
Dairy goats hold their own in Dairy Lane at the fair.
The dairy goat's status in Wisconsin agriculture is communicated via a sign for fairgoers to see.
The Wisconsin Dairy Goat Association provides educational materials as well as tasty goat cheese in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.
Grand-champion and reserve-champion meat products are displayed in a cooler in the Wisconsin Products Pavilion.
The Wineries of Wisconsin feature four different flights of wine at the fair. Visitors to the Wisconsin Wine Garden can choose from "The Dry Badger," "Wisconsin Sweet Life," "Taste of Wisconsin" and "Sconnie Fruit." About 20 wineries provided wine for tasting at the fair. There are more than 75 wineries in the state.
Wisconsin's meat industry has a firm foundation in thousands of livestock producers and hundreds of meat establishments. In addition to employing 105,300 employees, meat processing contributes $44.3 billion in economic product to Wisconsin’s $349 billion gross state product, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
WEST ALLIS, Wis. – Junior livestock and dairy shows, grand champions, blue ribbons, a bustling Wisconsin Products Pavilion and more – for exhibitors and fairgoers they signaled a happy return to the Wisconsin State Fair. After the popular annual event was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has made a welcome return.
Attendee numbers won’t be available until after the fair, but in 2019 it attracted more than 1.1 million people. The first two days of that fair drew more than 183,600 visitors.
The 2021 Wisconsin State Fair is held Aug. 5-15 at State Fair Park, 640 S. 84th St., West Allis, Wisconsin. Visit wistatefair.com/fair for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.
Agri-View Weekly Update
Get the latest agriculture news delivered to your inbox from Agri-View.