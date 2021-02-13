Strengthen, enforce ‘Buy American’ rules

OPINION The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives applauds President Joe Biden for signing an executive order to support manufacturers, businesses and workers – ensuring that federal purchasing programs follow “Buy American” requirements. The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives has long supported enforcing and strengthening the “Buy American” provisions in programs administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture such as the National School Lunch and School Breakfast programs.
The executive order seeks to close loopholes in how domestic content is measured, to create a new position at the Office of Management and Budget to oversee the issue and to increase oversight of waivers to domestic-preference laws. The National Council of Farmer Cooperatives and its members have expressed deep concern in recent years concerning a marked increase in the amount of foreign-produced food served under the school-lunch and -breakfast programs when comparable American-grown products are readily available and competitively priced, something that’s contrary to the intent of the Buy American provisions.
On behalf of America’s farmer co-ops and their member-owners, I would like to thank Mr. Biden for signaling his strong support for “Buy American” provisions as a way to ensure good jobs and prosperous local economies across the country. At the same time, the previous administration started by making a similar show of support for those provisions, but failed to put substance and action behind its words. Hopefully by appointing a new director of Made in America within the White House, this administration will be more active in enforcing existing requirements in the law and in working with Congress to strengthen those provisions.
In the past few years research has discovered examples of the problem.
Of apple juice served in U.S. schools, 81 percent is imported.
Of the fish served in schools, 50 percent to 60 percent are caught by Russian ships and processed in China.
In 26 states, including the two-largest peach-growing states of California and Georgia, Chinese canned peaches are served to students.
Sourcing non-U.S. foods – even when competitively priced domestic alternatives are available – not only runs counter to the law, but destroys jobs across the value chain – especially in fruit and vegetable processing, which employs more than 1.5 million Americans. We look forward to working with the new official at the Office of Management and Budget, providing oversight to those programs to ensure in the future we see fewer of the examples mentioned.
Chuck Connor is president and CEO of the National Council of Farmer Cooperatives, which since 1929 has been the voice of America's farmer cooperatives; its members are regional and national farmer cooperatives. Visit ncfc.org for more information.