Ensuring cows are healthy will improve productivity, longevity, fertility and resistance to disease – plus reduce their upkeep costs. A key to well-being is controlling and limiting their stress.
While heat stress is the most recognizable environmental stress, cattle are susceptible to a variety of psychological stress factors. Those are caused by rough handling, poorly designed and followed routines, stall availability, limited feeding or lying-down time, over-crowding, re-grouping, bully cows, transporting, waste disposal and cleanliness issues. And there are numerous others – all factors that can invite disease due to a depressed immune condition.
When faced with potential stress, a cow will naturally trigger a “fight or flight” mechanism to aid in her preparation for danger. That will release hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. They will negatively impact milk yield, precipitate incomplete let-down, increase residual milk buildup, and depress immune and reproductive systems. That suppression of the immune system can create a greater risk of mastitis and infections, leading to increased numbers of white blood cells in milk. Yields can be reduced overall by as much as 30 percent in extremely stressed cows, along with significant reductions in fats and proteins.
Research done in 2005 by L. Munksgaard of Denmark’s Aarhus University studied the stress effects of limited feeding time on dairy cows. He concluded that cows adapted to the loss of eating time available by increasing the rate of intake – or eating faster. The reduction in feed intake turned out to be less than the actual time lost to eating. When faced with the choice of either eating or lying down, they were willing to relinquish feeding to maintain rest time.
A separate study done by Munksgaard in 1996 demonstrated that cows deprived of adequate lying-down time generated increased amounts of cortisol, which was directly linked to the suppression of their immune functions.
The most natural and basic behaviors related to the health, welfare and productivity of cows are rest, feeding and rumination. The average dairy cow requires 10 to 14 hours of lying-down or rest time, and three to five hours of feeding time during a 24-hour period. The remaining few hours are necessary for actual milking periods as well as moving to and from the milking parlor. Numbers that don’t fall within those parameters demonstrate a likely increase in the levels of stressors faced.
Hans Hopster is a professor of animal behavior at Larenstein University of Applied Sciences in the Netherlands. He concluded that fear and stress in dairy cows can seriously impair their welfare and performance. Individual cows respond to stress in different ways. But when faced with changeable environments, the reproductive functions, immunologic functions and milk production of extremely reactive or nervous cows may be negatively affected. Handling treatments that evoke strong stress responses may also markedly impair productive and reproductive performances as well as influence manageability.
There are practical ways to limit stress and improve the well-being of dairy cows.
Craft and follow an efficient routine.
Handle cows in a calm and consistent manner.
Practice proper waste and sanitation management.
Ensure facilities and infrastructure allow for sufficient ventilation and adequate space per animal – as well as unimpeded access to feed and water amenities.
Reducing the stress of dairy cows will result in more-productive animals. Producers have less control over some stressors like calving and dry-off periods. But many psychological and physical stressors can be reduced or virtually eliminated. By decreasing their effect on immune functions, production can be increased significantly.
Assess the stress conditions on the farm that can be controlled, reduced or eliminated to allow for an economic payoff. That will build a happier and healthier cow herd.