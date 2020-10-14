OPINION The Animal Agriculture Alliance has released a report outlining observations from the “Taking Action for Animals Conference” that took place Sept. 19-20. The event featured speakers from the Humane Society of the United States, Humane Society International and the Humane Society Legislative Fund. They stressed the need for attendees who pride themselves as animal activists to become engaged in changing current legislation throughout the United States by working directly with legislators to pursue “animal-friendly” legislation at federal, state and local government levels. Attendees were urged by leadership to become one of the “go-to people” in a legislator’s district, whom he or she will reach out to when they have a question about animal protection.
The Humane Society of the United States is deceitful, preying on emotions and the good intentions of Americans in order to fund its agenda of ending animal agriculture and putting farmers out of business. According to HumaneWatch, “(The Humane Society of the United States) raises millions of dollars from American animal lovers through manipulative advertising ... However (the Humane Society of the United States) doesn’t run a single pet shelter and only gives 1 percent of the money it raises to pet shelters while sucking money out of local communities. (Its) own donors and local shelters feel wronged.”
Animal activists who intend to end animal agriculture are using the new strategy to position themselves to provide direct input on the policies that regulate how a producer operates a dairy operation. It’s more important than ever to have a strong relationship with officials at all levels of government, regardless of political affiliation. A legislator must hear directly from producers to better understand the care provided to animals, the methods that keep employees and the environment safe, and the direct contribution a producer’s hard work provides to the economy and to the local community. We cannot let those who wish to end animal agriculture have a stronger voice than us regarding agricultural legislative policy.
These same activists are blaming animal agriculture for the pandemic and destroying the “livability” of our planet. While activists accuse farmers of ruining the environment, dairy and livestock producers are hard at work growing and raising quality, affordable and safe food to nourish families across the nation. There are many who don’t know where their next meal will come from and who don’t have the luxury of excluding affordable complete protein sources like dairy and meat.
Each producer should learn who his or her federal and state legislators are. Take a minute to send an e-mail, tell them about what the farm does and request they ask any questions they may have. Monthly emails and repetitive contact are critical to building and maintaining relationships with legislators. Be their resource on information regarding the dairy industry.
Visit www.usa.gov/elected-officials to find legislators.