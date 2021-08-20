Structural changes shaping food system

A new report delves into pandemic economic history to learn and identify how events have influenced financial markets, the economy and innovation cycles. The report also addresses how those influences apply to the future of food and agriculture.
"The Ingredients for a Food System Revolution Report" is based on qualitative and quantitative analyses of eight pandemics from the Black Plague to COVID-19. It outlines consistent patterns across financial and economic recovery, innovation. and changes to societal habits and norms.
The report identifies structural and cyclical changes in five food and agriculture themes – the decommodification of protein, channel digitization, food and agriculture digitization, controlled-environment agriculture, and the convergence of food and health.
S2G Ventures, which published the report, predicts those areas will be impacted through factors such as policy changes, economics, consumer sentiment, investment, and scientific and technological advancement. Collectively those factors represent the ingredients for the future of the food system.
"Diving into pandemic economic history shows a pattern of innovation,” said Dan Ripma, senior associate at S2G Ventures. “In older pandemics we can point to societal and cultural shifts. In recent pandemics we see financial and v-shaped market recovery. What we see today is that improvements in nutrients, taste, functionality and sustainability will lead to long-term structural changes in our food systems."
S2G Ventures predicts the pandemic to accelerate trends that were already in motion and create lasting change in five areas as the world look to emerge from COVID-19.
Decommodification of protein
Cost inflation and complex, global supply chains plus labor-intensive processing facilities have challenged animal-based producers. Innovation and consumer preference make the alternative-protein industry more attractive by reducing product costs and improving taste, nutrition and functionality.
Investment in the sector is expanding to include traditional meat-industry participants – with many corporations developing a game plan to compete. Investment risk also is shifting from high-risk, single product opportunities to include less-risk ingredient systems and production facilities. Further changes in consumer behavior will become more established and widespread by developing superior tastes, fats, proteins and nutrition.
Channel digitization
A forced transition to fewer in-person purchasing decisions amid the pandemic drove consumers to engage with companies through digital-access points. Consumers responded by educating themselves on nutrition and food selection through available online resources. Authentic relationships between consumers and businesses developed and opened an opportunity to build relationships at scale.
Grocery retailers also have identified the importance of building digital relationships with consumers. They look to vertically integrate and own more components of their product offerings from germplasm to supply chains. Grocers will be looking to incentivize specific product-type purchases through differentiated inventory between their physical and digital presence.
Food and agriculture digitization
The pandemic exposed a fragile supply chain as complications rippled through the industry from farm to fork. With the lack of digital infrastructure illuminated, an opportunity emerged for public and private sector investments to build a more resilient food system. An influx of data supported by investment and entrepreneurship now unlocks an opportunity for connected data systems. Those systems could be incentivized by policy and supported through rural-broadband initiatives.
Connectivity in rural areas has the potential to drive economic development. Digitally-connected businesses earn two times the revenue per employee and are three times more likely to create jobs. That is expected to improve production, logistics, transparency and consumer experiences. It also will connect farmers and underpin the digital infrastructure for rural America.
Controlled-environment agriculture
Controlled-environment agriculture is experiencing a period of rapid growth propelled by infrastructure development, biological advancements, decreasing unit economics and growing food nationalism. As the development of controlled-environment agriculture infrastructure expands, the shortened proximity of grow facilities to large percentages of the population will enable compressed supply chains. That could reduce logistics costs, resource intensity and food waste.
Continued research and development in flavor and yield optimization will enable controlled-environment agriculture companies to grow a broader selection of crop varieties while maintaining a profitable business. They could provide customers excellent-quality, differentiated and affordable products regardless of geography.
Convergence of Food and Health
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the disconnect between food and health. It’s predicted that food will play an increasingly important role in healthcare as advancement in science and technology opened channel access previously uninhabitable by food for several reasons. One key reason is that food's impact on specific human-health conditions remains difficult to measure in terms of direct impact and cost savings. Many organizations are working to improve and solve that barrier. An accelerated transition to telehealth is helping remedy the problem and unlocks opportunities for food to be treated as a healthcare tool.
"The crisis has created immense human and economic loss,” said Sanjeev Krishnan, managing director and chief investment officer at S2G Ventures. “But research gives us renewed hope that we can build better systems for humans and the planet. It's not going to be easy but there's a huge opportunity and recognition among corporates, policy-makers, capital- market actors and consumers that we need this food transition."
Visit s2gventures.com/reports for more information.