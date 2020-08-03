Editor’s note: This is part two of a two-part article. The first part was published in the July 30 issue of Agri-View.
ASHLAND, Wis. – The Hulings Rice Food Center on the Northland College campus incorporates growing food on and off campus, with practices that can lead to food sovereignty, resilience and sustainable-agricultural practices. Students often work on original projects, many of which originate in student gardens. Three or four students manage the campus gardens.
“Depending on what they have, say green beans or cucumbers, they may end up doing pickling and fermenting,” said Todd Rothe, food-center manager. “Each class is different. Some years students are into wild medicinals and botanicals where we work on drying herbs and making tinctures. When students come at us with an idea, we do everything we can to foster that idea.
“We have a new sustainable-agriculture (academic) minor. I teach one of the courses. We expose students to all facets of agriculture, from modern farming to cutting-edge regenerative-farming methods to food sovereignty. They go from philosophy to business in an agricultural context. Students can take what they have inside to give to the community, to the world and follow that path. They come up with very unique branding and creative ways to find niche markets. We have two students marketing popsicles at a farmers market.”
Alyssa Rosch is a senior from Delafield, Wisconsin, majoring in sustainable community development. She’s working as an intern this summer maintaining gardens on campus.
“My dream job is to manage and maintain a community garden in a community that is experiencing food desertification to help people learn how to garden and grow their own food in a sustainable way,” she said.
In high school she was interested in art.
“But I was also interested in environmentalism and social justice,” she said. “When I heard about Northland College it resonated with me; it was the only college I applied to. It’s very unique here; it’s not the traditional college experience. It’s small and the community is tight-knit.”
An industrial compost system is also housed at the food center. The compost machinery handles a volume three times greater than the waste produced by the college. Capturing compostable waste from the community is another outreach project.
“We send buckets to area households,” Rothe said. “People come here voluntarily and get a bucket. They take it home, fill it, bring it back full and exchange it for an empty bucket. Our crew empties and cleans the buckets and makes them available twice a week. We have portable trash cans distributed to businesses, like the hospital, that we pick up.”
Waste from about 110 households, 18 businesses, Northland’s campus, and fish waste from a local processor combined with yard waste, compostable plastic and dinnerware are run through the composting system. It produces 70 to 80 cubic yards of compost each year. Area farms that supply food to the college have first choice of available compost. After that it’s offered to area residents by the pound or by the yard.
Rothe acts as intermediary for the farms that provide food for the college. Arrangements can be made to process bulk produce as it becomes available. That allows for personal relationships to develop between the college and local farmers; Rothe is himself one of the farmers who supplies the college with fresh food. The college has a relationship with about 22 farms. If the campus food service has trouble finding a product like eggs, he goes out to find them.
The college is signatory on the Real Food Challenge, a nationwide effort to increase local-food purchasing. The Real Food Challenge defines local as within 250 miles; it provides criteria for “real” and “organic.” Fish, fruit, vegetables, dairy and even bread from locally grown grain are consumed on the Northland College Campus through that effort.
“As a local farmer, with a 6-acre vegetable farm producing veggies nine months of the year, when Northland College got serious about local food goals and approached local farmers, it incentivized me to purchase new equipment, build more greenhouses, hire more employees and ramp up production because I had known demand,” Rothe said.
Northland College needed the farmers to meet the goals of providing real local food to the campus.
“We rose to that challenge, and (Northland) held their commitment to us,” he said. “So it’s a great partnership.”
A well-meaning religious denomination in the 1890s started a school to help poor immigrant and Native American children in Ashland, Wisconsin. To lead on a high path through desolation to a better tomorrow became the mission of the school. Now along that high path students, faculty, staff, the community and local farmers are practicing methods that lead to food sovereignty, food resilience and sustainable agriculture. Their style of community agribusiness is creating a vibrant rural economy and community. There are students like Rosch who want to save the world. At Northland College they aren’t waiting for graduation to start that job.
Visit www.northland.edu/centers/hrfc and www.realfoodchallenge.org for more information.