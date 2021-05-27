Student explores bee care

Many kids dream of becoming veterinarians when they grow up, but most probably don’t consider bees as potential patients. Courtney Wallner, an insect-science and pre-veterinary medicine student at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, is aiming to change that.
Early in her studies at the university, Wallner started to work as a research assistant for Doug Golick, an associate professor of entomology with teaching and Extension appointments. Together they worked on developing different computer design-aided insect shells to show students how different shells and shapes of insects can influence movement.
In her second year working for Golick, Wallner worked in a pollinator garden. She helped a graduate student with a project looking at native-bee diversity on native plants in urban areas. When the graduate student was unable to speak at an event, Wallner spent two days at Open Harvest, a cooperative grocery store in Lincoln. She talked to people about native bees, their habitats and native bee health.
During that time she started thinking about pursuing veterinary care for insects. She became involved in veterinary care for insects and conservation, specifically with the Salt Creek Tiger Beetle. But after keeping native bees she became more interested in keeping managed honeybees. Honeybees are classified as food-producing animals, yet few veterinary services exist for them. Wallner decided to investigate why.
She participated in the university’s undergraduate creative activities and research experience program, which provides students funding to perform their own research. Her project involves surveying American veterinarians on their knowledge of bees, what prevents them from working with bees, and whether they think there’s a future for honeybee medicine in veterinary medicine.
As the senior approaches her graduation from Nebraska, she plans to attend the Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University in North Grafton, Massachusetts. She hopes to continue in the areas of curriculum development and teaching. Visit unl.edu for more information.
Chandra Spangler is a student in agricultural and environmental sciences communication at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.