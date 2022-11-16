Student scholars earn edge on success

Many things are new this year for the Unconventional Ag conference – a new name, a realigned agenda and, for the first time, inviting agriculture and food students to attend with scholarships.
Long since offered at our sister event, the Women in Agribusiness Summit, student scholarships are offered by sponsors to defray the cost of registration. They provide the opportunity for students to make important industry connections, see the many career options available in the agribusiness sector, and learn about current trends and issues facing the sector. To be considered for a scholarship, applicants must be full-time undergraduate, graduate or doctoral-candidate students attending accredited colleges or universities.
In this inaugural scholarship year HighQuest Partners, the host of Unconventional Ag, has provided scholarships for five University of Minnesota students.
Saajewa Dasent-Swygart – With an expected graduation date this fall with a master’s degree in food science, she is working on her thesis. It entails the screening of camelina and pennycress protein for nutritional quality, functionality and flavor to develop a functional food-protein ingredient. Dasent-Swygart has held several research-assistant positions and completed an internship in research-and-development food applications at the Cargill Food Innovation Center in Minneapolis. She has a bachelor’s degree in nutritional studies from the University of Minnesota, with a focus on advocacy for at-risk communities, equity and diversity, research and sustainable foods.
Yash Jagdale – A first-year graduate student, Jagdale is studying food science with a focus on studying plant-based meat-flavor compounds – specifically encapsulation of meat flavor and identification of key meat-flavor compounds and how they react with the meat analogues. Jagdale holds a bachelor’s degree from the MIT-School of Food Technology in Pune, India, and has co-authored 15 published papers on food science. He is a research assistant at the University of Minnesota-Sensory Center – the department that will oversee the hands-on tasting session at Unconventional Ag. In his application Jagdale explained his reason for seeking the scholarship to attend Unconventional Ag. “The conference will help me connect with different people with expertise in the plant-based ‘meat’ sector, provide exposure to different plant-based ‘meat’ brands and provide insights for my future research related to plant-based meat flavor,” he said.
People are also reading…
Brittany Kralik – Kralik is a registered dietician and a doctorate student studying food science. She completed her Bachelor of Science in dietetics and her master’s in food and nutrition from Bowling Green State University in Ohio. Her love of research and the connection between human health and environmental health brought her to the University of Minnesota. Her doctoral research involves combining oat, pea and chickpea proteins to optimize functionality, nutrition and flavor – with a meat-analogue application being the final product. Among other activities in food science, this past summer she completed an internship in process engineering at the German Institute of Food Technologies in Quakenbruck, Germany. She said she’s excited to merge her background in nutrition with her future food-science education to build a career in the plant-based-research industry.
Leslie Loehr – A master’s-degree student, Loehr is focusing on improving the commercial viability of an environmentally friendly, alternative perennial grain crop called intermediate wheatgrass or Kernza®. She is analyzing new breeding lines developed by the University of Minnesota as well as the effects that agronomics has on the chemical composition of intermediate wheatgrass. “This project has aligned very closely with my interests in connecting food science with the knowledge of agriculture that I gained throughout my childhood growing up on a family-owned Iowa farm and continue to learn today,” she said. “I am looking forward to continuing my exploration of agricultural-sustainability innovations within the food industry … as a research scientist post-graduation.”
Jason Nimpoeno – A senior at the University of Minnesota, Nimpoeno is studying food science with a focus on plant-based-protein development. He’s scheduled to earn his bachelor’s degree in 2023. He’s been working in the school’s plant-pathology department on the use of perennial plants as a new source of protein isolate, while utilizing side biowaste for potential liquid transport-fuel production and ruminant feed. He’s also been involved in other studies involving soil science, plant pathology and plant gene-editing. With his attendance at Unconventional Ag, he said he looks forward to “gaining valuable information and connections to further my research in plant-based food study, while providing my knowledge in the plant-based food and agricultural industry.”
Unconventional Ag will be held Nov. 29-30 at the Hyatt Regency Minneapolis. Visit www.unconventionalag.com for more info.