Study: Non-GMO feed can increase costs

If more U.S. food companies require their suppliers to feed non-genetically modified ingredients to food-production animals, grain-elevator and feed-mill product handling and production requirements would be greater and the price of meat, milk and eggs for consumers could increase. That’s according to a study commissioned by the Institute for Feed Education and Research.
The institute hired Iowa State University and Decision Innovation Solutions to examine the environmental and economic implications if animal-food manufacturers needed to increase their production of non-genetically modified feed.
Data from the study showed that farmers enjoy many benefits from using genetically modified seed technology, such as improved crop yields, reduced tillage and lower fuel use. The study also found that for feed production, the ability to be part of a potentially expanding genetically modified-free feed market has capital and operating-cost considerations at both grain elevator and feed mills. Although it’s feasible to segregate crops based on the desired tolerance level of genetically modified ingredients, management requirements would add production complexities unless the facility is solely dedicated to non-genetically modified feed.
The research also showed that non-genetically modified feed could increase the price of feed by as much as $4 to $9 per ton of pork, layer and broiler feed, by 40 cents to $3 for beef feed, and $1 to $4 for dairy feed.
The Institute for Feed Education and Research commissioned the study along with partners Dairy Management Inc., MFA Incorporated, the National Corn Growers Association, the U.S. Poultry and Egg Association. Visit ifeeder.org and search for “GM-Free Feed Report” for more information.