OPINION There’s a term swirling around the countryside these days – “Trump money.” It refers to the growing pile of subsidies hitting farm country during this – maybe not so coincidentally – election year. President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Wisconsin announced a new $13 billion federal-aid package that will benefit farmers through another round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments. Coupled with this spring’s $16 billion relief package overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, we’re entering record-breaking territory in farm subsidies.
That’s a lot of dough.
Don’t get me wrong; these payments are deeply appreciated. Here in America’s Heartland we’re still reeling from the impacts of a years-long dairy crisis, extreme climate events like the recent crop-devastating derecho, and depressed commodity prices from the trade wars – not to mention pandemic-related market and supply-chain disruptions.
But there is also something that feels just a little bit dirty about 2020 farm subsidies tripling as compared to past years, especially as the payouts coincide with Trump’s efforts to lock in rural votership in key states like here in Wisconsin.
My rural – and red – corner of the Badger State is hurting. Any aid for family farmers right now is sorely needed. But what farm families need even more than short-term payoffs is long-term sustainability. In the grand scheme of things subsidy checks are a drop in the bucket – one that’s likely to end next year when politicians are less focused on shoring up the support of rural voters.
For decades our nation has watched the demise of the family farm. Even billions in subsidies in recent years haven’t stemmed the loss of our dairy farms; Wisconsin lost 2,800 herds in the past five years alone. Nor do I anticipate the jump in subsidies will have much impact on truly hedging the losses our grain farmers have experienced from the past year’s trade wars. They scarcely put a dent in the losses that livestock farmers incurred as beef prices plummeted amid the pandemic -- even as supermarkets scrambled to keep meat freezers full with the increased demand.
What we need here in farm country are prices for our goods that are an accurate reflection of the cost of production. We need smart – and more stable – trade policy. We need to balance supply with demand. We need a fair share of the food dollar, enforcement of antitrust regulations and a strong look at the consolidation in agriculture that is emptying the pockets of the family farmer even as corporations pull in record profits. And we need leaders on the local, state and national ballot who will stand up on these issues.
This latest aid announcement follows on the heels of a USDA forecast that overall net farm income is increasing, projected at $102.7 billion for 2020. That’s the best since 2014. But government aid would account for $37.2 billion of that, says Chris Clayton, DTN ag-policy editor. That’s about 36 percent of net farm income for producers. Meanwhile farmers are making 4.9 percent less than they were a year ago, cutting into already razor-thin margins.
In my father’s childhood our country neighborhood was a patchwork of family farms. My grandfather’s generation was able to make a decent living, raise a large family off farm income and even invest in the farm operation through the years. But in the past 20 years I’ve watched the demise of that life as the dairy crisis hit America’s Dairyland. When Dad bought our family farm in the early 1990s, there were almost 30,000 dairy herds in the state. Currently that number hovers at about 7,000. We’re down to only two operating dairy farms in the neighborhood, and I worry about how long they’ll be able to hang on.
My own family benefits from farm subsidies. I understand how direly needed any help is in these times when bank accounts are lean and debt loads are extreme. But I also know a few dollars in the bank today won’t fix the broken system of tomorrow. Our growing reliance on farm subsidies is creating a culture of dependency that I daresay even represents the socialism so many conservative farmers rail against. Worse it’s a system in which not all sizes or types of farms are being treated equally. Eighty percent of aid from the Coronavirus Farm Assistance Program was allocated to three commodities – beef, dairy and corn. Some niche farm businesses were overlooked entirely. Additionally the top 1 percent of recipients received more than 20 percent of the money, while the bottom 10 percent received just 0.26 percent.
We as farmers and as voters have a decision to make about the future of our food and farms. We can continue down this path of a greatly subsidized, increasingly consolidated agricultural system in which many farmers are themselves living in poverty. Or we can look to – and demand our candidates do as well – long-term solutions that address the growing monopolization, lack of fair prices and other deep-seated structural issues that our farm families face.
Because when election season is finished I fear the stream of subsidies will disappear. But rural America will still be facing challenges, long after the last cent of hush money has been spent.