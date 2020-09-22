Danielle Endvick is a former dairy farmer’s daughter from Holcombe, Wisconsin. She currently raises beef in her corner of Chippewa County, Wisconsin. She’s the communications director for the Wisconsin Farmers Union, a grassroots family-farm organization that’s committed to enhancing the quality of life for family farmers, rural communities, and all people through education, legislation and cooperation. Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com for more information.