Successful farming can be off-grid

BAYFIELD, Wis. – When chores were done Grandpa would tell us stories. One was about a wanderer who lost his way in a deep forest. Just as hope was abandoned a clearing opened before him. It was filled with a lush garden full of medicines, fruit and berries. The people who lived in the forest and tended the garden welcomed him. They calmed his fears and answered his questions. Then they showed him the path home and provided him with food. When the wanderer arrived home the world looked different; his perspective had changed.
Far-northern Wisconsin still has deep forests along the Lake Superior coast. In Bayfield County, where the land juts far into the cold lake, there are fields within and between the forests. Some of those fields are filled with fruit and berries so lush that folks call the some of the roads leading to them the “Fruit Loop.”
Visitors who miss a sharp curve on Bayfield County Highway J may find themselves on Valley Road. The road has hills and bumps that lead the prudent to slow down. Some driveways lead to farms; next to one driveway stands a hand-painted sign for North Winds Organic Farm.
Those who take the driveway for the first time may find it just long enough to cause worry. It leads through a hardwood forest that forms a leaf-topped tunnel. On a sunny day mottled sunrays pierce the canopy here and there. Just as uncertainty begins in the uninitiated, bright sunlight appears ahead – and then a clearing, and then fields and gardens. Garden plants, herbs, berry bushes and fruit trees mingle in a seemingly random pattern that is in truth carefully arranged. There is no level ground; the forest is all-around.
Here and there grass grows around areas that are obviously well used in their seasons. Maple syrup is made on one side of the driveway. A cleaning area for vegetables is on the other. A well-stocked store overflows with plants, traditional medicines, preserves and frozen berries.
A voice calls from the trees but the lay of the land plays tricks on the ears. One cannot tell the direction of the call. But there, from between trees and field, the people who tend the fields in the forest seem to materialize.
Taking a break at a picnic table under an apricot tree on a Sunday afternoon in June, Tom Galazen and Ann Rosenquist tell of their work on North Wind Organic Farm.
“I’ve been here on this farm since 1982,” Galazen said. “This was my grandparents’ land but they lost it for nonpayment of taxes. It was purchased at auction by an organization called Eco-properties. They attached conservation covenants and resold it. I bought it from a man who had been treasurer of the organization.
“I attended the University of Wisconsin-Eau Clare, and majored in political science and environmental geography. I was involved in environmental projects and recycling over the years. I worked with Wisconsin Environmental Decade studying pesticide regulation in Wisconsin. I was against the use of hazardous pesticides.
“I love berries and fresh fruit. Here I could practice my values; I don’t use pesticides. Instead of hooking to the local power company I put up a wind generator and installed a solar-energy system. I’ve been off the grid since 1982. … Overcoming challenges and succeeding is really nice, like having organic non-sprayed peaches.”
Rosenquist came to the farm about 12 years ago.
“I never knew what I wanted to be, but I’ve always been into farming,” she said. “My grandfather had a little farm near St. Paul, Minnesota. I’ve always had a garden. I was living in Grand Marais, Minnesota, and I had a (community-supported-agriculture program). I met Tom and now I’m here. There’s a lot more work in farming than gardening.”
The couple have some gas tractors, while others are battery-operated and recharge from the sun.
“Our old cultivating tractor is from the 1940s and it’s electric now,” Galazen said. “We have an electric utility vehicle. We use it for hauling maple and birch sap.”
The farm’s land is on a hill; there are no level spots anywhere, the couple said, so they need to be particularly conscious of soil erosion and water retention.
Rosenquist said, “The best part of our farming is that we are so diversified. We start the season with maple and birch syrup. We grow a lot of fruits and make jams. We have any fruits you can think of – strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, gooseberries, currants, cherries, peaches, apricots, plums, apples and more. We have all the vegetables you can think of, so if we have a crop failure it’s not so big a deal because something else always comes through. We have some failure every year.
“We have agri-tourism; people stop at the farm. We have a (community-supported-agriculture program). We go to two farm markets, Bayfield and La Pointe on Madeline Island (Wisconsin). We make apple cider. We sell to the food co-ops in Ashland (Wisconsin) and Duluth (Minnesota). Our jam is carried by stores in Washburn (Wisconsin) and Duluth. We sell fruit to Love Creamery in Duluth. They make ice cream. … We eat good; it’s so wonderful to have good food.
“We have a lot of appreciative customers. They think what we are doing is good.”
A lot of folks are wondering how humans can live together on the earth. How can we have a healthy relationship with the land and each other? In northern Wisconsin wanderers have found a bright clearing in the deep forest. During the past 40 years scores of students and thousands of other folks have eaten good organically grown food from North Winds Organic Farm where the farmers have used not used pesticides or herbicides. The farmers have answered questions and calmed fears. And people who have visited have left with a new perspective of how the world might be.
Visit www.northwindorganicfarm.org for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.