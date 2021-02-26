Supply chain takes unique turn

Editor's note: This is the conclusion of a two-part article. The first part was published in the Feb. 18 issue of Agri-View.
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Often farmers start their life’s work motivated by a love of farming – but many don’t have a love of working to sell what they produce. That’s difficult because selling produce is an essential part of farming; farmers devote time and money to marketing their products. Some sell directly to consumers through brick-and-mortar stores, some sell virtually on the internet, and some sell through farmers markets and community-sponsored-agriculture subscriptions. Others sell wholesale to processors or retailers.
Small growers and people who produce artisanal value-added goods, especially those who produce for niche markets, often don’t have time, funds or the know-how to successfully market what they produce. In far-northern Wisconsin a group of folks have come together to solve marketing problems.
Tom and Connie Cogger run Maple Hill Farm near Washburn, Wisconsin. They produce several products, including flour.
“We’re part of Bayfield Foods Co-op,” Tom Cogger said. “We market through them and sell a lot of bagged flour that way. Customers can create their own boxes that then go out to them. We were some of the founding members (of Bayfield Foods Co-op.)
“We started out producing pork; others had chicken. Customers often want a variety of meats. We wanted to sell together so we came up with different options, mixes of meat people could buy. There are a lot of good products produced here (in Bayfield County) – fruit, vegetables, ciders. In 2010 we formed a for-profit cooperative. Now it has around 20 members who produce for it. We even have Bodin Fisheries as a member. People can customize their order with fish, cheese and other products they want.”
The Bayfield Foods Cooperative operates out of Bayfield County in far-northern Wisconsin, with an office and packing facility just west of Ashland. If one goes further north than Bayfield County the next step becomes swimming in Lake Superior on the way to the Canadian border.
Brian Clements is the general manager, and also produces vegetables for the co-op.
“Our organization is growing,” he said. “One of the big benefits of Bayfield Foods Co-op is for people looking for local products; we have most of what they are looking for in this region. We offer one-stop shopping for local products. Right now (in winter) we have a variety of meats, vegetables, fermented vegetables, bakery goods, jams, jellies, hazelnut oil, soda, local flour and canned goods.
“In recent years we have made some changes. We have a new computer system, which allows a lot more flexibility in what people get in a CSA box. In the traditional model the producer put the same thing in each subscriber’s box. With our new system a subscriber can log in from their home computer and pick the items they want in their box each week from what we have available. This allows us to offer a much-better customer-service experience.
“COVID-19 has ended up benefiting the co-op. People are home doing a lot more cooking; there’s more demand for our products. With the disruptions in the conventional food-supply chain we have been able to compete very well by keeping our prices stable.
“We have two options for home delivery. One is farm to doorstep. It has a limited selection of items that can be ordered (by home computer) and then we mail to the customers, primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
The co-op has regular CSA drop sites that stretch from Ironwood, Michigan, to Duluth, Minnesota.
“In addition to our regular CSA drop sites (where customers pick up their box), we do home delivery,” Clements said. “If you are stuck at home on quarantine for instance, you can go to our website and order a box to be delivered to your doorstep if you live in the Chequamegon Bay area or in Duluth, Minnesota, or Superior, Wisconsin.
“We also have a wholesale program that goes all over northern Wisconsin, including Superior, and in Minnesota from Duluth up the North Shore to Tofte and Grand Marais. Many of the same products offered in our other programs are available in cases in the wholesale program. We deliver to grocery stores and restaurants.”
Sales through the Bayfield Foods Cooperative continue to grow, with an 80 percent increase in the past year.
In far-northern Wisconsin small farmers and artisanal producers love what they do for a living. And because they have banded together in a successful cooperative that sells their products, they are more likely to be able to continue doing what they love. Customers who are growing accustomed to wonderful produce and products from their own region – products conveniently delivered to them – appear to be happy about that.
Visit www.bayfieldfoods.org and maplehillfarm.square.site for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.