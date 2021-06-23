Supply chains need protection

OPINION During the past year and a half the pandemic, natural disasters and cybersecurity breaches have revealed deep weaknesses in our food and farm systems. In comments submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture the National Farmers Union highlighted the need to build resilience to future disruptions. We offered recommendations to achieve that goal, including facilitating fair and competitive markets, improving local and regional food production, supporting and promoting nutrition security, and meeting the needs of the agricultural workforce.
The USDA solicited comments in response to an executive order requiring the agency to submit a report on strengthening food and agricultural supply chains. Input collected from the National Farmers Union and other stakeholders will inform the report.
One of the most significant problems for farmers is immense consolidation in the markets that both supply and buy from their operations, particularly in the livestock and dairy sectors. Though it’s by no means a new issue, it came to a head during the pandemic when the closures or slowdowns at several massive meatpacking plants resulted in lost markets for farmers, constrained supplies and increased prices for consumers. Similar problems were also observed in 2019 after a fire shut a Kansas beef-processing plant, and just a few weeks ago following a cyberattack on the world’s biggest meatpacker.
To address significant supply-chain vulnerabilities from greatly concentrated farm- and food-supply chains we urge the USDA to vigorously enforce existing antitrust, competition and market-fairness laws. As an alternative to the large inflexible corporations that currently dominate our food production and distribution, the administration can instead bolster local and regional food and farm systems. Those are often better-positioned to adapt rapidly to new conditions, given their shorter supply chains and more-direct connection to consumers.
In the coming months and years the food chain will also undoubtedly be tested by climate-related challenges such as extreme temperatures, flooding, droughts and wildfires. Whether those challenges escalate into system-wide breakdowns depends on our ability to reduce greenhouse-gas emissions and sequester carbon, as well as to modernize processing, storage and transportation infrastructure.
We propose a range of solutions.
- Make climate change an urgent priority across the USDA.
- Provide the financial and technical support farmers need to mitigate and adapt.
- Encourage on-farm renewable-energy systems.
- Seek input from all farmers, including those who are socially disadvantaged.
Rob Larew is president of the National Farmers Union, which advocates on behalf of almost 200,000 American farm families and their communities. Visit NFU.org for more information.