Support for American-made fertilizer applauded

OPINION FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative approves of the U.S. Department of Agriculture investing $250 million to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers.

The past two years have revealed so much for how important our supply chains are for production agriculture, and how farmers rely on various inputs from overseas to do our work, whether that is fertilizer or replacement parts for equipment. We applaud the announcement of the USDA’s investment into building an independent, innovative and sustainable source of fertilizer made right here in America to supply American farmers.

Greater independence from foreign imports of inputs is a policy priority for FarmFirst. Even without the supply-chain challenges we’re facing or the unprovoked war Russia has brought on Ukraine, it simply makes sense for American farmers to have a reliable, domestically produced source of fertilizer.

The USDA announcement mirrors the policy priority adopted by FarmFirst members at the cooperative’s annual meeting held in mid-February, which reiterated support of domestically produced inputs to reduce our reliance on foreign-made products.

John Rettler

John Rettler

John Rettler, a dairy farmer from Neosho, Wisconsin, is the president of FarmFirst Dairy Cooperative, which represents farmers by providing legislative and regulatory advocacy, dairy-marketing services, disaster protection, laboratory-testing opportunities and industry promotion. Visit www.farmfirstdairycooperative.com for more information.

