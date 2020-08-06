OPINION The “Federal Milk Marketing Improvement Act,” S-1640, is the only bill that supports the foundation of the dairy industry – our small family farms. Historically farm bills have been well-lobbied for by processors and retail interests with money that should have been paid to producers. That interferes with the rights of family farms to receive enough money to cover their costs to produce milk and build their businesses for future generations of farmers.
As owners of a small family farm we know the work and commitment it takes. We work seven days a week, 365 days a year. We work on all holidays, anniversaries and birthdays, and make sacrifices that most would never even consider. We have done this while losing money for decades. Most farms in this country have been forced to give up beloved cows and farms that have been in their family for generations – and felt failure when the fault truly lies in the lack of fair legislation, not them.
Let that sink in for a moment. To protect the remaining small percentage of family farms in the country, we need this bill to be introduced and approved by both sides, the Senate and the House. Please contact your Senators and Congressmen and Congresswomen to let them know you want them to do whatever they can to help family farms in your area and across the country.
Alice Diehl of Diehl Homestead Dairy Farm, a seven-generation farm
Callicoon, Sullivan County, New York State