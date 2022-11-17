 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Surprising flour sourced close to hand

Squash, pumpkins and sunchokes have been cultivated by people in North America for hundreds and possibly thousands of years. The plants have provided sustenance for generations of families during the long winters common across much of our continent.

Many think of squash and pumpkins as roasted side dishes or as pie filling in the autumn. Few now are familiar with sunchokes – a tuber found on the roots of a variety of sunflower – which can also be roasted.

Red sits in his usual front-porch sentry pose, hind end on the top stoop, front feet on the first step, while standing watch over a squash and pumpkin.
A Candy Roaster squash awaits processing into gluten-free flour. Though any variety of squash will do, the heirloom variety from Georgia is ideal for flour.

But there is another use for these three important native-North American crops. We often hear of gluten-free flour for people on special diets. The flour is expensive and some contains difficult-to-pronounce ingredients found in many ultra-processed foods. But many folks have the makings for gluten-free flour in abundance in nearby gardens and fields each autumn.

Sean Sherman is an Oglala Lakota Sioux chef who promotes Indigenous cuisine. In his book, “The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen,” Sherman describes making gluten-free flour from squash, pumpkins and sunchokes. The flour can also be made from wild rice and wild nuts. What may be surprising is that the process is as simple as cleaning, drying and grinding.

Sean Sherman, an Oglala Lakota chef, embarked on a journey almost a decade ago to bring Native American cuisine to more tables.
Sean Sherman shows one of his chefs how to skewer vegetables for an upcoming dinner for donors in Minneapolis. 
Sean Sherman toasts amaranth, an ancient grain, as his team of chefs prepares for a dinner for donors in Minneapolis. 

For this example a ripe pumpkin is used.

• After washing the outside of the pumpkin, remove the stem.

The entire pumpkin minus the stem can be made into flour.

• Cut the pumpkin into thin slices. To accomplish this one may cut it into quarters and then slice the quarters into strips about a quarter-inch in thickness.

A whole pumpkin is sliced into quarters and then into strips for drying.

• The seeds may be removed or they can be left in place.

• The entire pumpkin, minus the stem, can be ground into flour once dried.

A food processor with steel blades or a hand-powered grinder can be used to grind dry pumpkin into gluten-free flour.

• If removed, the seeds may be roasted separately for a crunchy treat, or dried and ground into flour with the rest of the pumpkin.

Roasted pumpkin and squash seeds are a healthy snack.
Pumpkin seeds roasted in an oven with oil and salt at low temperatures fill the bottom of a baking pan. The seeds are easy to make into a healthy snack.

• Strips of pumpkin are spread onto a baking sheet and placed on a rack in an oven – or if a dehydrator is used, on a dehydrator tray.

The strips are dried until crisp when broken. The strips can also be dried using low heat in an oven.

• Leave space between strips.

• If using an oven use low heat for several hours until the strips are completely dry.

• Drying the strips overnight in a dehydrator is often sufficient.

• Whichever drying device is used it is essential that the pumpkin strips are completely dry and crispy when broken.

• Once dry the strips are removed from the trays or racks.

• They may be stored in a sealed airtight container or processed into flour at once.

• To make flour from the dried strips they may be ground using a hand grinder or an electric food processor with a metal blade. The longer the strips are ground, the finer the flour becomes.

The longer the strips are ground, the more fine the flour becomes. Visit sioux-chef.com for more information.

Flour ground from pumpkins, squash, or sunchokes using that method will keep for weeks in a jar on a kitchen counter, months in a sealed jar or bag in a refrigerator, and as long as a year in a sealed container in a freezer.

The chips will be ground into gluten-free flour.
Homeground gluten-free flour is easy to make. The flour can last for weeks on the counter, months in a refrigerated airtight container and as long as a year frozen.

One can use homemade gluten-free flour in most recipes. But it’s important to experiment with the flour because each type of flour behaves a bit differently in baking. The same can be said of buckwheat or rye flour in comparison to whole wheat, white or pastry flour; each flour has its own attributes. But flour made from one’s own crops has the special quality that comes from knowing the source of the flour, how it was made, who made it and the love that went into each step.

The dough for the cobbler was made with one part pumpkin flour and two parts wheat flour. The pumpkin flour provided a complement to the wonderful flavor of the wild-berry medley.
Pumpkin flour in cobbler dough produces a rich and inviting yellow hue. The delicate pumpkin flavor made a great cobbler even better.

When colder weather hits, it may be especially enjoyable to bake with flour from the native bounty of this continent.

Sunchokes are a native variety of sunflower that produces edible tubers, which can be dried and ground into gluten-free flour. The tubers can also be roasted or boiled and eaten like a potato.

Visit sioux-chef.com for more information.

This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.

Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd. 

