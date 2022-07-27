Survey gauges trust in gene-edited foods

Gene-editing technologies are enabling researchers and developers to bring dozens – if not hundreds – of new products to grocery stores. One example is mushrooms with longer shelf lives. A heart-healthy cooking oil from gene-edited soybeans is already being sold in the United States.
Gene editing is faster and more precise than traditional crop-breeding methods. The technology can address rapidly evolving challenges to produce food and benefit consumers, say advocates.
But critics argue gene-editing could create unintended consequences and that government agencies must address shortcomings in regulation. By current federal law gene-edited foods don’t need to be labeled.
Given the backlash over transgenic engineering for genetically modified organisms, there’s a great deal of speculation regarding whether the public will accept gene-edited foods. That's the situation even though the process to create them is different.
A new study from Iowa State University is the first to gauge public acceptance of gene-edited foods. Iowa State researchers used a nationally representative sample of 2,000 U.S. residents. They surveyed participants to understand if they’d eat or actively avoid gene-edited foods. They also sought to understand factors that shape consumer decisions.
The researchers plan to repeat the survey every two years for the next decade. They'll track how public attitudes about gene-edited foods will shift as more products come to market.
“There are a lot of people in the middle,” said Christopher Cummings, a researcher at the Iowa State University-Department of Sociology and Criminal Justice and co-author of the study. “They haven’t fully made up their mind about gene-edited foods. But as they learn more about the technologies and products, they’ll likely move to one side of the issue. I think it will depend on their consumer experience – what kind of messaging they trust and who sends it as well as what products they encounter.”
Cummings co-authored the paper with David Peters, a professor of sociology with Iowa State University-Extension and Outreach. The paper is published in Frontiers in Food Science and Technology.
Social factors drive decisions
A person’s likelihood of eating or avoiding gene-edited foods is primarily driven by their social values and how much they trust government, industry and environmental groups, the researchers found.
“Food industry experts tend to have the mindset that people make decisions about food based on cost, appearance, taste and nutritional content,” Peters said. “But our study shows that when you have a new technology with which people are unfamiliar other factors play a bigger role, especially their social and ethical values and whether they trust government and industry to protect them.”
The study showed that people who are more willing to eat gene-edited foods generally view science and technology as a primary means to solve society’s problems. They place a great level of trust in food regulators and the agriculture-biotechnology industry. They generally don’t have strong beliefs about how food should be produced. They tend to be younger – Generation Z and millennials younger than 30 years of age – with more education and household income.
People who are more likely to avoid gene-edited foods are more skeptical of science and technology. They place greater value on the way their food is produced, saying ethics play an important role. They rely more on their own beliefs or environmental groups rather than government and industry. They tend to have less income and are more religious, older and female.
Cisgenesis is the genetic modification of a recipient plant with a natural gene from a sexually compatible plant. With cisgenic engineering scientists use tools – such as clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats-Cas, zinc finger nucleases, or transcription activator-like effector nucleases – to tweak a specific section of deoxyribonucleic acid – DNA – in a plant or animal. Or they replace it with genetic material from a sexually compatible species. The genetic change is passed to its offspring such as with traditional breeding.
Transgenic engineering involves inserting genes from another species or genes that were made synthetically into the genome of a plant or animal.
People are also reading…
The technology emerged in the 1990s. Most genetically modified crops grown in the U.S. are for livestock feed. But they’re also used to produce cornstarch, corn syrup, corn oil, soybean oil, canola oil and granulated sugar. They’re federally regulated. Federal law also requires that products made from genetically modified crops have a "Bioengineered” or “Derived from Bioengineering” label.
“Current regulations state that gene-edited foods are analogous to traditional selective breeding and therefore don’t require the same review process as genetically modified organisms,” Cummings said. “But some consumer groups, trade organizations and environmental groups disagree.”
Several countries in the European Union countries have declared they will not accept gene-edited foods.
“As academic professionals and public-opinion scholars, we’re positioned to be third-party arbiters and report the facts for how the public understands – and makes decisions – about the foods they choose to accept or avoid,” he said.
Cummings and Peters are part of an interdisciplinary team of experts from Iowa State University and the State University of New York-College of Environmental Science and Forestry trying to answer key questions.
• What are the social and ethical considerations surrounding gene-edited foods?
• How do stakeholders differ in their views of gene-edited foods?
• How should gene-edited crops and foods be governed and regulated?
• Which organizations do the public trust to govern gene-edited foods?
• How are gene-edited foods portrayed in the media?
Peters said, "We want to work with government regulators, environmental groups, consumer groups and the food industry to arrive at some common framework that doesn’t stifle innovation but still gives consumers the right to know how their food is made."
In another study expected to be published in 2022, Peters and Cummings found that 75 percent of the American public agrees there should be a federal labeling law for gene-edited foods. That's regardless of whether they plan on buying or avoiding them.
The researchers hosted a workshop earlier in 2022 where diverse stakeholders met to discuss public engagement and governance issues. They also discussed potential avenues for a voluntary certification process and label for gene-edited food developers.
“The worry is that if more gene-edited foods move to the market and consumers don’t know, there will be a backlash when they find out,” Peters said. “Agricultural biotechnology companies that support voluntary labels want other companies to follow suit. The hope is that labels will improve transparency and instill trust among consumers, avoiding potential backlash or opposition to the technology.”
The research team for the Gene Edited Foods Project is working on recommendations for governance tools and strategies to address gaps in public trust related to gene-edited foods.
Visit geneeditedfoods.soc.iastate.edu and bit.ly/3IweSBe for more information.