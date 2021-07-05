Sustainability awards presented

The U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards program recently selected seven winners that demonstrate excellence in sustainability and contributions to the industry’s 2050 Environmental Stewardship Goals. Hosted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, the awards recognize farms, businesses and partnerships for their socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound practices and technologies.
The awards are judged by an independent panel of dairy and conservation experts who consider innovation, scalability and replicability when evaluating nominations. Among the criteria to apply for the awards is participation and good standing in the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management animal-care program and agreement to participate in its environmental stewardship online tool for determining their greenhouse-gas and energy footprint. Both initiatives are part of the U.S. Dairy Stewardship Commitment, U.S. dairy’s social responsibility pledge to consumers, customers and other stakeholders. The 2021 U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards winners are listed.
Outstanding Dairy Farm Sustainability
Red Sunset Farm of Mifflintown, Pennsylvania. In a region where dairy is scrutinized for its role in the Chesapeake Bay recovery, Dave and Marie Graybill have implemented more than 30 conservation practices. Among the practices are buffer strips, contour farming, enhanced wildlife habitat, enhanced manure storage and stormwater diversions. The practices help reduce nitrogen, phosphorus and sediment losses, which are key barometers in the Chesapeake Bay restoration effort. They also lead to operational cost savings and improved soil quality. An estimate of the farm’s no-till, cover-crop and nutrient-management practices shows reduced annual losses of 2,443 pounds of nitrogen, 116 pounds of phosphorus and 255,000 pounds of suspended solids.
MVP Dairy LLC of Celina, Ohio. The McCarty and VanTillburg families created MVP Dairy LLC, which takes a holistic approach to sustainability focused on manure management, soil health, biodiversity and animal welfare. The farm’s municipal-style manure-management system produces an estimated 60-percent fewer emissions than a traditional system. It also creates a water source to irrigate cropland. The farm’s regenerative-farming practices resulted in a reduction of 6,755 tons of carbon-dioxide equivalent in 2020, which is equivalent to the average yearly energy use of 662 American homes. MVP Dairy also sequestered 1,842 tons of carbon and saved 5,499 tons of soil from erosion, an equivalent to 344 dump trucks of soil. The farm is home to pollinator habitats, wetland areas, buffers, new trees and wildlife boxes. MVP Dairy’s practices may be viewed at the on-farm Dairy Learning Center Inc., which offers farm tours and interactive displays.
Goodrich Farm of Salisbury, Vermont. Goodrich Farm and its partners launched in 2020 a 1.32-million-gallon anaerobic digester. It can produce 180,000 cubic feet of renewable-natural gas annually. The partnership brings together Goodrich Farm, Vanguard Renewables – the developer, owner and operator of the digester – Vermont Gas Systems and Middlebury College, which will purchase much of the renewable-natural gas. At Goodrich Farm, methane-emitting cow manure and food waste are recycled into carbon negative renewable-natural gas. The fuel travels by pipeline to Middlebury College’s power plant, bringing the college closer to reaching its goal to power the campus with 100-percent renewable energy.
Goodrich Farm is managed by siblings Chase and Danielle Goodrich. They and their team milk 900 cows and manage more than 2,000 acres of land. The digester provides the farm a diversified income stream in addition to low-carbon liquid fertilizer, animal bedding, and a reduction in the farm’s carbon footprint. The facility’s phosphorus-removal system protects the Otter Creek Watershed that feeds into Lake Champlain.
Outstanding Supply Chain Collaboration
Grande Cheese, Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance and Farmers for Sustainable Food in southwest Wisconsin. With support from various stakeholders, the collaborators developed a replicable framework for farmer-led sustainability projects. It can help farmers determine what conservation practices are most useful for their individual farms, document environmental and financial effects, and demonstrate the value of sustainability throughout the supply chain. The framework was applied in a pilot project using a “milkshed” model that encompassed farmers, a cheese processor, a brand and other partners.
Participating farmers were able to see the effects of conservation on soil health and water quality as well as on their businesses. The participants also could see the needs of Grande and its customers being met. The community can see the agriculture’s commitment to sustainability. Farmers and partners elsewhere have access to the framework to apply in other projects.
Outstanding Community Impact
Calgren Dairy Fuels LLC, Maas Energy Works Inc. and 15 California family dairy farms. Calgren Dairy Fuels’ 22 miles of underground pipeline link 12 dairies that send biogas from on-farm digesters. Two additional dairies haul biomethane via tube trailers to a centralized conditioning facility in Pixley, California. An additional farm supplies manure slurry to a digester at the Calgren conditioning facility for biogas production. After upgrading the dairy biogas, Calgren injects it into a utility pipeline owned by Southern California Gas Company.
The renewable compressed natural gas is made available as fuel for heavy-duty trucks, replacing 3 million gallons of fossil-fuel diesel with near-zero emissions from compressed-natural gas engines. About 150,000 tons of carbon-dioxide greenhouse gasses are annually captured from more than 70,000 cows and heifers. More than 75 full-time equivalent jobs have been supported. Another 18 miles of pipeline are being built to add 10 more dairies to the cluster.
Outstanding Community Impact – Pandemic Response
Dairy West of Idaho and Utah. Dairy West in spring 2020 spearheaded the Curds + Kindness initiative to relieve COVID-19-related supply-chain pressures and deliver dairy products to people in need throughout Idaho and Utah. The industry-wide effort matched excess milk supply with available regional processing. That enabled Dairy West to purchase, at cost, and donate more than 1 million pounds of product. That helped more than 500,000 families across the region.
In addition to donating products through food banks, food pantries and schools, Dairy West shared dairy products with front-line workers, people in shelters and youth in need through community activations in June and December.
Outstanding Dairy Processing and Manufacturing Sustainability
Rogue Creamery of Central Point, Oregon. Rogue Creamery in October 2019 was rewarded for its excellent standards as the first American cheesemaker to be named grand champion at the World Cheese Awards program. The company also became Oregon’s first certified B Corporation in 2014, inspiring other businesses to pursue the rigorous certification in renewable energy and waste reduction. When wildfires caused devastation and evacuations in southern Oregon in 2020, Rogue Creamery donated thousands of pounds of cheese to area food banks.
A formal celebration of the winners is tentatively scheduled in conjunction with the Dairy Sustainability Alliance Fall Meeting in Las Vegas, Nov. 18-19. Visit www.usdairy.com for more information.