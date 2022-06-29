Sustainability winners named

The U.S. Dairy Sustainability Awards program recently recognized a class of seven farms, businesses and partnerships for socially responsible, economically viable and environmentally sound practices and technologies. Hosted by the Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy the program since 2012 has recognized more than 80 winners from about 300 nominees.
The awards are judged by an independent panel of dairy and conservation experts who consider innovation, scalability and replicability. Applicants must participate and have good standing in the National Dairy Farmers Assuring Responsible Management animal-care program. They also must agree to participate in the program’s environmental-stewardship tool for determining their greenhouse-gas emissions and energy footprint.
Deer Run Dairy, Kewaunee, Wisconsin. Partners Duane Ducat, Derek Ducat and Dale Bogart participate in the Wisconsin Demonstration Farm Network and the Wisconsin Discovery Farms research program. The area’s topography, shallow soils and proximity to Lake Michigan pose water-quality challenges. So the farm partners have implemented numerous conservation practices to protect water and improve soil health. They achieved a goal to seed 100 percent of their cropland to cover crops in fall 2021. Additional goals encompass the entire 1,850-cow operation, including minimal antibiotic use and feeding trials to reduce enteric methane emissions.
Grayhouse Farms, Inc., Stony Point, North Carolina. The Grays use a flush-manure management and sand-separation system at their 1,120-cow facility. The system allows sand to be recycled about 100 times. The Grays also have a four-stage lagoon designed to best utilize nutrients and water. Soil-conservation practices include precision placement of nutrients, cover crops, filter strips and 100 percent no-till farming.
Steve and Cheryl Schlangen Dairy Farm, Albany, Minnesota. The Schlangens own a 60-cow, 200-acre farm. They have implemented more than 30 conservation practices – from light-emitting diode lighting and cover crops to a manure-stacking slab to prevent nutrient leaching. They also use a manure-injection system, reducing their use of commercial fertilizer.
Bar 20, Kerman, California. Light-emitting-diode bulbs are used in all of the barns, reducing electrical demand by 75 percent. Two solar-array installations provide electricity for the dairy barn and offset power usage of the farming operation. A dairy digester captures methane from the 7,000-cow herd and converts it into renewable electricity via fuel cells. Through a partnership with BMW North America combustion-free, dairy-derived electricity is transmitted via a utility grid to power electric vehicles. The farm’s methane-emission reductions, when combined with its renewable-energy generation, result in carbon-emission reductions equivalent to powering more than 17,000 electric vehicles per year. Electricity generated by the fuel cells also powers a feed-mixing system, replacing diesel and reducing smog-forming emissions by 90 percent.
Milk Specialties Global, Monroe, Wisconsin. To meet surging demand for dairy protein in foods and beverages, the company acquired a plant to collect and process whey, a by-product of cheesemaking, into whey proteins. Whey supply from local cheesemakers outweighed processing capacity. Instead of trucking the whey to a larger plant, the company doubled capacity at its plant without increasing its footprint. Cheesemakers saw a waste product turn into a revenue stream. The area community benefitted because truck miles decreased by 237,232 miles. That saved 47,446 gallons of diesel fuel and reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by 486 metric tons. About 3 million gallons of water are now reclaimed and returned to the local watershed. More than 53,000 pounds of whey protein is produced annually.
Maryland and Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association. Most of the cooperative’s 900 dairy-farm families are located within the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The cooperative recognizes its responsibility to bring environmental solutions to its members and their communities. Through supply chain and partnerships with corporations, customers and conservation organizations, the cooperative has delivered more than $19 million in funds to make sustainability investments on member farms. Volunteers from the cooperative and its partners participate in events such as planting riparian buffers on dairy farms and trash pick-ups along waterways.
Bel Brands, Land O’Lakes Inc., Boadwine Dairy. A multi-year program is designed to demonstrate the value of feed-production practices to improve soil health and reduce greenhouse-gas emissions. The project provides cost incentives, access to resources and expertise, and the use of the Truterra Insights Engine to participating farms. The first pilot was conducted on Boadwine Dairy, a member-owner of Land O’Lakes. Soil-health practices have been ongoing there for more than 10 years. The program is being expanded to dairy farms ranging in size from 450 cows to 2,000 cows in two regions.
A formal celebration of the winners is scheduled in conjunction with the Dairy Sustainability Alliance fall meeting, which will be held Nov. 14-15 in Glendale, Arizona. Visit usdairy.com and search for "innovation center" for more information.