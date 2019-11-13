With wet and cold conditions being experienced in many parts of the Midwest, proper drying and storage is particularly important to protect grain quality as harvest extends into November.
Several actions can help protect quality.
Dry corn to 14 percent or dryer, and soybeans to 12 percent or less, if they are to be stored into the spring. Storing grain at greater moisture levels risks reduced quality and possible loss of grain.
If frost damage is observed, set the plenum temperature cooler in the grain dryer to protect quality and, in severe cases, to avoid the brown to black caramelizing of the inflated-sugar kernels.
Clean dryers more often than normally; empty and re-start them every three days or as necessary instead of the normal seven-day cycle. That’s necessary because of increased fines and debris caused by unusually late planting and the wet cold weather.
Segregate frost- or otherwise-compromised grain; sell or use it as soon as possible. Grain with quality issues will have a much-shorter storage life and will deteriorate quickly. If the quality is good enough for feed, it needs to be used quickly.
Follow standard grain-storage best practices but pay more attention to fines, check the grain more often and move it as soon as any out-of-condition issues are found.
Farmers planning to store grain past June should maintain grain temperatures within 10 to 15 degrees of the outside air to avoid grain deterioration caused by condensation developing on grain-bin interiors.
Always consult an agriculture university for local recommendations because conditions vary widely. What works in one state or area may not work in another.