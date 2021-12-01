Take ‘Goldilocks’ approach to mineral intake

Just like Goldilocks, an important part of a successful sheep or goat mineral program is balance. Too little intake, and sheep and goats won’t receive the nutrients they need. Too much, and the cost of mineral feed starts to increase.
If producers are feeding quality minerals and everything’s balanced as it should, performance can increase with better feed efficiency, fertility enhances from higher lamb and kid crops, and health outcomes can improve. On the flip side, when a quality mineral isn’t present, conception rates drop, hoof problems pickup and performance can fall.
Consistency key to drive intakes
A pivotal element to any mineral program is providing vital nutrients sheep and goats might lack and having it available when they need it. Mineral consumption can fluctuate throughout the year based on forage quality, but there is never a point where sheep or goats won’t need mineral. To ensure consistent intake, provide a balanced mineral year-round.
“Feeding mineral year-round is cost-saving because sheep and goats don’t have to play catch up,” said Maggie Amburgey, small ruminant technical specialist with Purina Animal Nutrition. “Every time the mineral feeder is empty, they’re trying to balance themselves. But when there is mineral already present, they won’t need to catch up.”
A weatherized mineral can also further enhance mineral consumption.
“Utilizing a weatherized mineral with larger particle sizes benefits consumption because the mineral won’t clump up when wet or blow away,” she said.
Look for balanced nutrients
Quality minerals for sheep and goats balance nutrients like calcium, cobalt, phosphorus, iodine, manganese, selenium and zinc. They all have a role in optimizing and maintaining performance.
“Calcium is especially important for sheep and goats because having it at a high enough rate limits the risk of hypocalcemia and improves reproduction,” said Amburgey.
Additionally it is crucial to have a mineral mix formulated specifically for sheep or goats because copper is toxic to sheep if fed at the requirements needed for goats.
Salt on its own won’t cut it
Sheep and goats need salt. However offering salt as the only mineral available to a flock or herd won’t meet all their needs.
It’s not uncommon in some pastures to see sheep and goats only receiving a salt block. That won’t get the job done when producers want to push for higher weaning rates and breeding percentages.
When salt is fed at too high of a level, sheep and goats can become dehydrated or even stop grazing as actively. Rather than feeding a salt block or on its own from a bag, feed salt in a balanced mineral fortified with trace minerals and vitamins to meet a flock’s and herd’s total nutrient requirements.
Consider mineral-site locations
Mineral has additional advantages outside of providing nutrition to sheep and goats. When placed strategically in a pasture, mineral can optimize how sheep and goats graze.
Move mineral sites throughout the pasture during the grazing season to help the flock or herd move to underutilized areas of forage. Use best judgment when moving mineral sites to get the optimum consumption of mineral and forages.
One important aspect to remember is to not let mineral consumption fall too low. If mineral sites are moved too far from heavily trafficked areas like shade or water, consumption can fall. Visit www.purinamills.com for more information.
Clay Elliott is a small-ruminant nutritionist with Purina Animal Nutrition.