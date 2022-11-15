 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Take sneak peek at Unconventional Ag

Unconventional Ag logo

This month we’re hosting our annual event – newly renamed this year as Unconventional Ag, and formerly known as the Organic & Non-GMO Forum. It will be held Nov. 29-30 in Minneapolis. The two-day conference brings together farmers, grain handlers, processors, food marketers, equipment and technology providers, and others along the agricultural-supply chain. Discussions will ensue on specialty oilseed, grain, vegetable oil, and plant-protein production alongside trade and processing, as well as the latest on regenerative-, organic- and sustainable-agriculture methods.

“This is a great conference in that, over the years it has continued to evolve as the market needs evolved,” said Peter Golbitz, co-chair of Unconventional Ag. “It was started as the Organic & Non-GMO Forum to focus on specialty-grain opportunities for producers, and also to help stimulate the interest among grain handlers and processors to be looking for and supporting this value-added opportunity for farmers by paying higher premiums for organic and (non-genetically modified).

“As the market has evolved, and those markets have stabilized, the increased use of soybeans, legumes and other crops directly as human food and new plant-based alternatives also began to pick up steam. We’ve certainly seen the plant-based ‘milk” market evolve very quickly over the past 10 years, and in the past three or four years, plant-based ‘meat’ alternatives have also exploded. That’s created a lot of opportunities for food processors because as consumers see these products and get these products, there’s a pull from the marketplace for processors to make these. We’re definitely seeing a market shift, such as seeing higher demand for oats, pea and for non-GMO soy, for example, as a result of that.

People are also reading…

“Unconventional Ag is about opportunities outside of just conventional ag, which we know as corn, soybean and wheat crops – and mainly grown for commodity markets. But if you want to add additional value to your operation, as a farmer or as a food processor, you need to step into some of the newer-emerging areas where consumers are willing to pay more.

“This year we are adding a couple of specific focuses on plant-based products and fermentation. And while precision fermentation is not agriculture, per se, it is a new wave of agriculture in that we are growing organisms and proteins in fermentation vats. Whether or not you see that as agriculture, the reality is that it will compete with conventional agriculture. So it’s important to explore those, it’s important for people to understand what it’s all about and why that market exists, as well as how these products are made. It’s especially important to understand if this is an opportunity for me or potentially a threat for me in some areas. It’s an interesting mix.

“At Unconventional Ag, we really want to bring together producer discussions, processor discussions, consumer needs, and consumer trends. I think it’s the only conference where food and ag crossover; it’s kind of a hybrid event. It isn’t just about precision agriculture or just about food marketing, but it’s a way of touching the middle of the market where everything needs to happen, in terms of pulling levers for more demand and pulling levers for responding to consumer demand for food products.

“(The main goal of the convention) is to bring together the disparate parts of the value chain, right from the producer, right to the food processor. That also requires a look at the ultimate consumer. It brings those together to help facilitate the exchange, the networking, that development of that market, and to build it up and give it some strength.”

Visit www.unconventionalag.com for more info.

+1 
Peter Golblitz

Peter Golblitz

VIP discount code available!

Agri-View is a proud partner of the Unconventional Ag conference being held Nov. 29-30 in Minneapolis. Unconventional Ag provides content on the most current and critical topics in the industry while creating unparalleled networking opportunities in food and agriculture. We’d like to extend our special VIP code to any of our readers. Code AV-VIP will save 10 percent off registration. Visit www.unconventionalag.com for more information.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nut crop sparks possibilities

Nut crop sparks possibilities

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. – Imagine a new crop that stabilizes soil and fights erosion. It might improve water absorption in fields during major r…

Organic-industry leader honored

Organic-industry leader honored

MADISON, Wis. – The organic industry and Wisconsin’s Driftless Area are better today because of George Siemon, says Bill Tracy, a professor of…

The Legal Yield

The Legal Yield

There are property tax benefits when land is classified as agricultural. Wisconsin assessors use eight different categories to classify land.

Farm bill includes livestock help

Farm bill includes livestock help

Every five years Congress passes legislation that sets national policy on agriculture, nutrition, conservation and forestry. The first real fa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News