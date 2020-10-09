There are numerous cost benefits to an efficient reproduction program that reduces age at first calving without compromising size or consequent milk production, says Dr. Luis Mendonca, veterinarian with Merck Animal Health.
“It’s amazing to see how much research we have related to lactating cows but not as much on dairy heifers when we’re thinking about reproduction,” he said.
Producers should target a heifer growth rate to have her at 55 percent of mature body weight at first breeding, and 85 percent of mature weight after having her first calf.
“The main problem is the cost of rearing heifers goes up as the days to first conception increase,” he said. “It starts with providing the right nutrition for calves. Make sure that colostrum is provided and the environment is right for baby calves. This way you avoid scours and respiratory issues. Having a sound vaccination program will reduce some of these health problems.”
He recommends two strategies for first-service heifers – heat detection and timed artificial insemination. A 2007 study used prostaglandin to induce estrus along with a strong heat-detection program. Prostaglandin was given every 11 days to more than 6,000 animals. By 21 days after starting the program, 99 percent of the heifers were bred.
“It’s a very efficient way for you to manage breeding your heifers,” he said. “By 21 days we had a 70 percent pregnancy rate and by 60 days almost 90 percent were pregnant. The reality is we need to ensure that we have an accurate and efficient heat-detection program if we’re relying on prostaglandin to produce estrus. We need to know the animals are responding and that our breeding technique is correct.”
A five-day timed-artificial-insemination program for use on heifers involves a gonadotropin-releasing hormone shot – GnRH – and inserting a progesterone device that is removed five days later. That’s followed by a prostaglandin shot 24 hours later and insemination with a dose of GnRh.
“There’s definitely more labor involved with this approach,” Mendonca said.
A poll question to producers was, “What percentage of your heifers or your clients’ heifers are inseminated in fixed-time artificial insemination for first service?”
Of those who answered, 76 percent responded with “less than 25 percent,” indicating more people rely on heat detection than timed artificial insemination.
“I’m not surprised at these results,” he said. “I know there’s more-recent research indicating timed (artificial insemination) is more efficient. But the reality is I still see a lot of folks just using prostaglandin to produce estrus. It’s difficult to compare which protocol is best on a particular farm.”
Producers need to think about compliance factors when considering the five-day timed artificial-insemination program.
“You need to have the right people on board with the program for best results,” Mendonca said. “The same is true of an effective heat-detection program.
“Work force is always a challenge. Facilities are part of the equation also.”
A benefit to a timed-artificial-insemination program is that 100 percent of the heifers are submitted for artificial-insemination exposure, he said. On the flip side there are fewer injections with the heat-detection program, which is good for beef-quality-assurance standards.
“I don’t think it’s a one-size-fits-all situation,” he said.
Technology is another tool Mendonca considers to optimize breeding efficiency in heifers. Animals were fitted with heat-detector monitors after prostaglandin treatment. The monitors showed an increased conception rate in an animal that had a longer duration of estrus.
“This and other research shows the higher the intensity of estrus, the higher the fertility,” he said. “It’s interesting that we’re using technology to understand some of these products that have been commercially available for some 40 years, like Lutalyse and Dinoprost.”
There is also research regarding sexed semen and artificial-insemination timing using monitoring technology.
“In the past three to four years many people have asked the question whether they should delay breeding by a few hours when using sexed semen because of data related to it,” he said.
Recent research shows ovulation occurring 28 hours after the onset of heat with some variability.
“George Trimberger did the foundational research in the 1940s at the University of Nebraska demonstrating the importance of (artificial-insemination) timing. It was the base for the a.m.-p.m. breeding guideline,” he said.
Recent research involved Jersey cows and timing of insemination when using sex-sorted semen. When the cows were inseminated 24 to 40 hours after their monitors detected their activity threshold, the probability of pregnancy was better.
“Based on this you might consider delaying breeding a few hours,” he said.
But in another study three different treatments were used on more than 1,000 heifers – conventional, sexed semen early and sexed semen late. The results showed no difference in conception rate in late breeding with sexed semen. There’s a lot of variability to consider when asking if animals should be bred later when sexed semen is used, he said. Using a five-day timed artificial insemination and a heat-detection program are viable options that should achieve acceptable results.
“More data is coming out showing we have an opportunity to increase reproduction efficiency in dairy heifers and reduce days on feed prior to first breeding,” Mendonca said.
Mendonca spoke in a recent webinar hosted by the Dairy Calf & Heifer Association; visit calfandheifer.org for more information. He was trained as a veterinarian in Brazil, specializing in bovine-reproduction bio-technology. He’s currently with Ruminant Technical Services at Merck Animal Health; visit merck.com for more information.