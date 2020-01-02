OPINION I held Dec. 19 the first meeting of the Wis. Gov. Tony Evers “Task Force on Climate Change.” We were joined by more than 30 members of the task force, who represent agriculture, industry and higher education as well as many geographical locations throughout Wisconsin.
I’m honored to lead this work in Wisconsin as we fight the effects of climate change. But I’m even more honored those individuals have answered the call to assist our administration in the effort. The health and wellbeing of everyone in Wisconsin rely upon us to do the right thing and work to address the issues. I look forward to continued meetings and progress toward equitable and just solutions as we move Wisconsin toward a clean energy future.
Through Executive Order 52, Evers created the Climate Change Task Force and named myself as its chairman. The recent meeting focused on initial steps toward reaching Wisconsin’s goal of 100 percent carbon-free energy production by 2050.
“Climate change is one of the defining issues of our time,” said Preston Cole, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. “Science-based resource management is essential to addressing the challenges of a changing climate. Whether it’s preparing for more-intense weather events or increased water temperatures that affect our world-class inland rivers and lakes, we need scientific research to direct our management of a changing landscape. I look forward to working with the task force as we come together to recognize the factors that drive change.”
The Climate Change Task Force is charged with providing policy recommendations in August 2020.
“The effects of climate change will be felt across all geographies and industries,” said Caleb Frostman, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development. “From food processing to farming, manufacturing to retail, climate change will have a significant impact on the Wisconsin workforce. I applaud Lt. Gov. Barnes for his leadership in understanding that as a state we must prepare for the impact of climate change to ensure our economic stability.”
Randy Romanski, interim secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, said, “As people who work in the outdoors every day, farmers are uniquely positioned to understand and contribute to solutions on climate change. I appreciate the leadership of the governor and lt. governor on this important topic. (The department) is proud to serve our state’s agricultural community and we look forward to participating in this conversation.”