Conservation practices such as stream-side buffers, restored wetlands, contour strips and fields planted with cover crops are just a few visible signs of the work of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin. The agency provides funding and resources to farmers to learn management practices to make a positive impact on water quality.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin in 2019 partnered with farmers to apply conservation practices to more than 370,000 acres to directly improve water quality. It also signed agreements with producers on 1,316 farms to apply cover crops on 289,000 acres, an important soil-health practice to improve water quality.
The agency’s conservationists work with farmers, ranchers, private forest landowners, partners and local soil and water conservation districts to plan and implement conservation practices. More than 170 individual practices and suites of practices are offered, which can be used to improve soil health, water quality, air quality and wildlife habitat. When planning such practices staff works to help producers maintain or improve agricultural productivity.
Agriculture can and does play a critical role in improving water quality and other natural resources. Because more than 80 percent of Wisconsin’s land is privately owned, considerable water quality and other natural-resource improvements will be achieved by farmers, ranchers and private forest landowners.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service and its partners are committed to helping producers find suitable solutions to their natural-resource challenges such as water-quality impairment. The agency offers technical and financial assistance in priority watersheds identified by local communities and state agencies.
The National Water Quality Initiative, for example, targets small watersheds with the greatest potential for water-quality improvement. The Mississippi River Basin Healthy Watershed Initiative offers incentives to eligible farmers and landowners to conduct voluntary conservation practices that avoid, control or trap pollution in 13 states, including Wisconsin.
The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative targets producers in select watersheds in the states surrounding the Great Lakes. Natural Resources Conservation staff works with farmers and landowners to combat invasive species, protect watersheds and shorelines from non-point source pollution, and restore wetlands in select watersheds.
The Natural Resources Conservation Service in Wisconsin leads five demonstration farm networks with partners across the state. They demonstrate leading-edge conservation practices to reduce phosphorus entering the Great Lakes. New technologies such as low-disturbance manure application, interseeding multi-species cover crops, denitrifying bioreactors, prescribed grazing and more are being explored through the partnership. Visit wi.nrcs.usda.gov for more information.