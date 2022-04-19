Technologies drive productivity gains, costs

Editor's note: This is the first of a two-part article that addresses the effect that genetically modified seed and precision-agriculture technologies have had on U.S. corn production and farm-operating costs.
Corn is a major source of livestock feed, fuel, export, and products such as starch and sweeteners and bioproducts. To supply markets for such products in the past several decades, U.S. corn growers have increased production.
The area of corn planted in the United States since 1996, for example, has increased more than 10 percent. Average corn yields have increased more than 40 percent. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service published a report in July 2021, which identified and examined technological and structural changes in U.S. corn production since 1996. It focused on how the changes have affected production costs, net returns, productivity and yields.
To track trends, researchers studied data from the Agricultural Resource Management Survey. It’s produced by the Economic Research Service and USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service.
An analysis of responses to the Agricultural Resource Management Survey of corn farms from 1996 to 2016 indicated new and expanded technologies factored into acreage and yield changes. Adoption of genetically modified seed varieties progressed rapidly. For example, plantings of single-pest resistant varieties containing proteins from Bacillus thuringiensis increased from 2 percent of corn acres in 1996 to 21 percent in 2001 and to 78 percent by 2016.
Herbicide-tolerant varieties appeared on 3 percent of acres in 1996, expanding to 16 percent in 2001 and 84 percent in 2016. Farmers in 2016 planted 91 percent of corn acres with some form of genetically modified seed. Many planted “stacked” hybrids offering three or more traits such as resistance to multiple pests, herbicide tolerance and drought tolerance.
Seed technologies helped increase production in several ways. Farmers could plant seed more densely and earlier in the growing season. They expanded corn acreage as pest resistance and drought tolerance allowed for profitable production in previously challenging regions.
Genetically modified seeds led to changes in other production practices as well. For example, increased use of drought-tolerant seed has coincided with a slight decline in irrigated acreage. Greater use of insect-resistant seed coincided with changes in chemical applications.
Precision technologies boost efficiency
“Precision farming” refers to technologies that enable producers to make operating decisions on a site-specific basis, tailoring their methods according to conditions within and between fields. Yield monitors, for example, track how much corn is harvested from specific zones in each field. Farmers put this information into a yield map, which visualizes the data from a monitor and lets them address issues such as poor drainage or inadequate nutrient levels in poorer-yield areas of a field.
Soil maps provide site-specific information about soil type and quality. Variable-rate technology enables farmers to apply the appropriate amount of seed, fertilizer or pesticides for a particular site.
Adoption of precision technologies has steadily increased in the past few decades. From 2001 to 2016 the use of yield monitors increased from 19 percent of corn acres to 52 percent. The use of yield maps increased from 6 percent to 31 percent.
Use of self-propelled machinery with guidance systems increased from 3 percent of corn acres to 39 percent. Variable-rate fertilizer application increased from 6 to 19 percent, variable-rate seeding from less than 1 to 15 percent, and variable-rate pesticide application from 1 to 7 percent.
As the use of new technologies grew, irrigated acres as a share of total corn acres declined slightly. In 1996, for example, 15 percent of U.S. corn acres were irrigated. By 2016 that share had declined to 11 percent, although that national shift obscures significant regional differences.
Irrigated acreage in the Prairie Gateway declined to 39 percent of corn acres in 2016 from 77 percent 20 years earlier. In the Northern Great Plains regions the share of irrigated corn acreage declined to 10 percent from 39 percent. Increasing costs of pumping irrigation water from the depleting Ogallala Aquifer were cited as a contributing factor.
Seed spurs changes
Along with the adoption of new genetically modified hybrids, seeding rates increased about 15 percent between 1996 and 2016. Nutrient-application rates also changed. For example, the share of corn acres treated with nitrogen fertilizer was stable – about 95 percent – but the average amount applied per acre increased from 107 to 125 pounds.
In contrast phosphorus and potassium applications declined between 1996 and 2016, from 86 percent to 76 percent of acres for phosphorus and 80 percent to 70 percent for potassium.
Herbicide and insecticide applications fluctuated, with herbicide use increasing alongside adoption of herbicide-tolerant seed varieties. Insecticide use declined as farmers used more insect-resistant seed varieties.
And – from 2005 to 2016 – the use of conservation-tillage practices increased slightly from 60 percent to 65 percent. The practices reduce tillage costs while conserving soil and water.
Operating costs increase
Adoption of new seed technologies and the related increase in fertilizer and herbicide use increased operating costs on corn farms from 1996 to 2016. Costs per acre – not adjusted for inflation – more than doubled, from $161 to $341. Average seed costs increased 263 percent – from $27 per acre to $98 per acre. Fertilizer costs increased 149 percent – from $51 per acre to $127 per acre.
The cost of applying chemicals – such as pesticides, growth regulators and harvest aids – increased 30 percent. Costs per acre varied regionally – from the highest in 2016 of $712 in the Heartland to $565 in the Northern Great Plains.
Part two of the article will address the effect of technologies on farm size and productivity levels.
Visit ers.usda.gov and search for “Trends in Production Practices and Costs of the U.S. Corn Sector” for more information.
"Trends in Production Practices and Costs of the U.S. Corn Sector" was co-authored by Monica Saavoss, Thomas Capehart, William McBride, and Anne Effland of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service.