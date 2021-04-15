Technology helps maximize grass production

One out of every three acres in the United States is rangeland. Two-thirds of those are privately owned, mainly by ranchers who graze their livestock in the open country of the American West.
Rangelands produce premium beef, wool and dairy. But it’s the plants that feed those livestock that are the foundation for profitable agriculture in the West. And ranchers haven’t had a good way to measure how their grass is faring — until now.
The newly created Rangeland Analysis Platform allows producers to track changes in the amount and types of plants growing on their property. It was developed in partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, the Bureau of Land Management and the University of Montana.
The Rangeland Analysis Platform is a free online resource that provides data on vegetation trends across the West from the mid-1980s to the present, and it calculates how productive those plants are. A combination of long-term datasets shows landowners how their lands have changed over time, which translates directly into their operation’s profitability.
“We can finally quantify outcomes of rangeland conservation in terms of dollars and cents,” said Tim Griffiths, western coordinator for the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Working Lands for Wildlife.
Close gap to boost grass growth
Farmers in the central and eastern United States have been using technology to track changes in crop production for decades. As soon as they see that their plant productivity is declining — and revenues following suit — they can take steps to address the limitations and boost productivity again. The Rangeland Analysis Platform provides the same power to ranchers.
The Rangeland Analysis Platform can show ranchers the gap between their potential production and the actual production they realize in terms of pounds-per-acre of grass. It helps landowners understand how much they can potentially gain by changing management practices to boost available forage and close the gap.
Landowners can see how their plant production has changed in a single month or throughout the span of several years. The technology can be used to visualize plant productivity in an area as small as a baseball diamond or as large as several states.
Brady Allred, a University of Montana researcher who helped develop the platform, said, “Basically RAP can prevent lost revenues by showing producers where their land is less effective at growing grass. It helps ranchers put the right practices in the right places.”
Prevent trees from robbing ranchers
One of the main threats to production and profitability on western rangelands is the expansion of trees onto grasslands. From eastern redcedar destroying tallgrass prairie to juniper marching across sagebrush grazing lands, woody species are costing producers millions of dollars in lost forage.
Dirac Twidwell, rangeland ecologist at the University of Nebraska and science advisor for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service’s Working Lands for Wildlife, said, “Last year we quantified that western rangelands missed out on tens of billions of pounds of forage due to trees taking over prairies and shrub lands since 1990.”
That yield gap, Twidwell said, is “costing producers hundreds of millions in lost revenue each year.”
Take the Flint Hills of Kansas, America’s most productive grasslands and the fourth-largest intact prairie left in the world. In 2019 the Rangeland Analysis Platform shows the region produced 21.3 billion pounds of forage.
But the Rangeland Analysis Platform also shows that ranchers in the Flint Hills lost another billion pounds of forage in 2019 due to encroaching trees. That accumulates to nearly 800,000 round-bales of hay lost this past year. Put in terms of dollars, those unwanted trees cost Kansas producers $8.3 million in lost revenue in a single year.
Stem tide of trees with technology
Using the Rangeland Analysis Platform’s satellite imagery, ranchers across Nebraska are burning seeds and saplings before they become trees. In Kansas ranchers are using the Rangeland Analysis Platform to cut trees across ownership boundaries to restore prime grass grazing lands.
New technology like the Rangeland Analysis Platform aims to “help the land” in order to sustain wildlife, provide food and fiber, and support agricultural families long into the future.
Brianna Randall is a freelance writer based in Missoula, Montana.