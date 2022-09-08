Tesla creations affect agriculture

OPINION Tesla has sold more than 3 million cars worldwide. There’s no doubt automotive manufacturers are shifting research and development dollars toward making more electric vehicles to capture some of Tesla’s growing market dominance in the space. If you – like me – love cars, trucks and other motorized vehicles, it’s interesting to ponder what changes Tesla’s disruption will have on agriculture. I recently was asked to speculate about how Tesla might impact U.S. agriculture.
More all-electric powertrains – early in its product-planning days Tesla abandoned the idea of hybrid drive, which combines electric power and internal combustion. Hybridization created needless complexity in Elon Musk’s eyes. All-electric was simpler and easier to control with computers, something that would be necessary in an autonomous-driving future.
All-electric also is better to combat climate change, reducing fossil-fuel consumption to about zero during the life of the vehicle. That assumes vehicles are powered by renewable-energy sources. For that reason I think we’ll see more electric vehicles on the farm. Farmers face increasing pressure to reduce their carbon footprints – and electric vehicles can help. Although we’ve seen a few electric-vehicle concepts on the farm, mainstream entries haven’t yet appeared.
Disruption of the dealer network – Tesla has never embraced a dealership model. There are no Tesla dealerships in the United States; there are only company-owned stores and service centers. That has slowed the company’s ability to grow in certain markets, but the lack of a dealer infrastructure also has given Tesla complete control concerning supply and distribution.
In the current supply-chain-disrupted economy we’re seeing reports of automotive dealers gouging customers by charging prices more than manufacturer suggested-retail price. Tesla avoids a dealer taking a cut by cutting out the dealer.
We’ll unlikely see farm-equipment manufacturers eliminate their entrenched dealer networks. But that doesn’t mean there will be no Tesla effect for farm-equipment dealers. Tesla farm-equipment companies are increasingly developing a direct-relationship model with their customers by creating cloud-based programs. The dealer may still sell and service the hardware –tractor, combine or planter – but the manufacturer manages, updates and supports the software. Dealers may not face extinction but their role will shift to more technology support than engine repair.
More data for an autonomous future – Tesla vehicles are connected to the company’s mothership cloud almost all the time. Data from its cars are constantly fed back to Tesla, which updates car software to add new features and fix bugs. The company uses that constant data feed to improve its auto-pilot and self-driving software. Autonomous driving is part of the experience Tesla is selling. Other automakers have adopted that same model, such as General Motors’ Super Cruise, Ford’s BlueCruise and autonomous features.
We see the same trend in farm equipment. Constant connectivity allows the machine to stay connected to the manufacturer’s cloud at all times. That helps the manufacture improve software and anticipate mechanical problems. Equally as important but not as realized, constant cloud connectivity allows for real-time machine learning. A sprayer becomes smarter about spraying targeted weeds as it learns from all sprayers in all fields. That’s a big change from farming 10 years ago.
More than any other company Tesla has caused automotive manufacturers to rethink human transportation. The same trends are on their way in agriculture.
Todd Janzen is an attorney and president of Janzen Schroeder Agricultural Law, headquartered in Indianapolis.