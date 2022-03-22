Thank farmers for food, fiber, fuel and future

OPINION March 22 is National Ag Day, a time for us to thank farmers and landowners for feeding, sheltering and powering our nation. We also want to celebrate and recognize the pivotal role of producers in mitigating climate change through voluntary conservation efforts.
Climate change is happening – evidenced by persistent drought, frequent tornadoes and storms, and larger and more powerful wildfires. Our agricultural communities are on the frontlines. Now is the time for us to act, and Wisconsin producers are doing their part.
We’re focused on providing producers with tools to help mitigate climate change. As part of this the Biden-Harris Administration has taken proactive steps to improve programs. We bolstered the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program, providing an incentive for climate-smart practices and investing in partnerships to better quantify the benefits of this program.
With our USDA-Environmental Quality Incentives Program we launched a new cover-crop initiative as well as new conservation-incentive contract options, all with a goal to make available additional funds to help producers conserve natural resources.
And we’re enhancing federal crop insurance to support conservation. In 2021 and 2022 we provided producers with a premium benefit for acres planted to cover crops.
You might be wondering why we put so much emphasis on cover crops. Cover crops help soil sequester more carbon, a key tool for mitigating climate change. They prevent runoff, leading to cleaner water. They boost production through improved soil health. But cover crops are just one tool; producers in Wisconsin are also using no-till, grassed waterways, filter strips and more.
Our staff work one-on-one with producers to conserve natural resources, grow and improve their operations, and manage risk. This year’s National Ag Day theme is “Growing a Climate for Tomorrow.” We know from firsthand experience that farmers are doing that. On National Ag Day and every day we encourage you to thank a farmer or rancher for food, fiber and fuel – and for our future.
Gene Schriefer is the State Executive Director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency, Eric Allness is the acting State Conservationist for USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service and Pam Stahlke is the regional-office director for USDA’s Risk Management Agency.