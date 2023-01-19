Thanks for wheat-soul journalism

OPINION Thanks for the in-depth article on Canadian-prairie agriculture. (Jan. 12 issue of Agri-View)
Because I share the heritage of Germans from Russia, it hit a sweet spot for me. I had two great-uncles who settled south of Weyburn, Saskatchewan. We still visit Lampman and Stoughton, Saskatchewan, for family reunions and celebrations to this day.
People are also reading…
Uncles Emil and John both farmed wheat on what to the Wisconsin cousins were vast acreages. They settled there around 1910 in Canada, after escaping the Kiev region (Ukraine) ahead of the Bolshevik revolt. Later on they literally struck it rich when Bakkan Formation-deposit oil-well royalties contributed significantly to their annual farm income.
My grandparents found peace milking cows near Athens, Wisconsin. But the family ties to our Canadian kin are still cherished and nurtured. We are eternally grateful for their foresight and courage to leave Ukraine when they did.
Thanks again for the solid Wheat Field Soul journalism.
Doug Riske, Maribel, Wisconsin