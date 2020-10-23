The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services have updated the definition of “close contact” for quarantine purposes. Previous guidance provided that close contact meant spending a solid 15-minute period of time within 6 feet from someone infected with COVID-19.
But as of Oct. 21 the CDC expanded its definition of “close contact.” Now it’s defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of a COVID-19-infected person for a cumulative total of 15 minutes or more during a 24-hour period, starting from two days before illness onset until the time the patient is isolated. Thus individual exposures added together during a 24-hour period that total 15 minutes or more are sufficient to qualify as close contact – for example three five-minute periods of exposure during a work day. Visit www.cdc.gov and click on “Coronavirus Disease” for more information.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updated its guidance as of Oct. 15. The department has now defined close contact as someone who was within 6 feet of an infected person for a period of 15 minutes total in a day. Visit www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19 for more information.
