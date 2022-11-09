The Legal Yield

There are property tax benefits when land is classified as agricultural. Wisconsin assessors use eight different categories to classify land.
• residential
• commercial
• manufacturing
• agricultural
• undeveloped
• agricultural forest
• productive forest
• other
The alternative classifications of land are assessed and taxed based on market value but agricultural land is assessed and taxed on “use value.” An assessor calculates a property’s use-value by determining the amount of rental income that could be generated from the property’s agricultural use. In contrast, an assessor calculates a property’s fair-market value by determining the value based on a potential sale of the property. The use-value is almost always less than the fair-market value – and the taxes assessed on a use-value-assessed property are typically less as well.
But with that use-value assessment comes landowner responsibility to ensure land is “devoted primarily to agricultural use.”
• The land must have been in agricultural use – cropping or livestock production – for the production season of the prior year.
• The use must not be a use that is incompatible with agricultural use as of Jan. 1 of the assessment year.
A landowner’s failure to maintain agricultural use from year to year could lead to a change in the classification of the land and cause the landowner to incur an additional conversion fee.
In addition, an assessor may subdivide a single parcel for classification and valuation purposes. So farmers should take care to derive agricultural use from the entire portion of property they believe should be classified as agricultural land. Maintenance of physical and documentary evidence may help farmers seek recourse if they feel changes in classification of agricultural land was incorrect.
Landowners are entitled to appeal their assessed value each year, and may appeal a classification when it affects an assessed value. Assessment rolls are made public annually before each municipality’s board of review convenes. Farmers might consider taking advantage of that “open book” period to discuss their property’s assessment directly with the assessor and, if there is a disputed assessment, to review informative literature on the appellate process.
Property-assessment appeals are heard by the municipality’s board of review, and may be reviewed by a court after the board of review issues a decision. Alternatively, the municipality’s board of review – at the taxpayer’s request or the board’s own discretion – may waive a hearing of the assessment directly to a court. Consult with an attorney to ensure both farmer and municipality are following all required appellate procedures.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Kelly T. Wilfert is an attorney at Ruder Ware. With roots in central and west-central Wisconsin, the law firm of Ruder Ware provides services tailored to the agricultural industry. For the past 100 years its attorneys have counseled farmers and other agribusinesses on succession planning, business issues, employment law and litigation. Visit www.ruderware.com or call 800-477-8050 for more information.