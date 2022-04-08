The Legal Yield

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration sets standards and monitors working environments for employees in most industries, including agriculture. OSHA recognizes the breadth of the agricultural industry. The agency has implemented a number of standards and created numerous resources for agri-businesses to use to keep their employees safe.
Agri-business employees may be exposed to numerous safety, health, environmental, biological and respiratory hazards.
• animal-acquired infections and related hazards
• grain bins and silos
• hazardous equipment and machinery
• heat
• ladders and falls
• musculoskeletal injuries – “repeated-movement” injuries
• noise
• pesticides and other chemicals
• unsanitary conditions
• vehicle hazards
In order to regulate and protect agri-business workers from those identified hazards, OSHA has implemented requirements for agri-business employers through agricultural-specific standards in 29 CFR 1928 and general industry standards in 29 CFR 1910.
There is a small-farm exemption from enforcement of all rules, regulations, standards and orders under OSHA.
To qualify for a small-farm exemption, the operation must
• employ 10 or fewer non-family employees currently and at all times during the past 12 months, and
• have not had an active temporary-labor camp during the preceding 12 months.
It’s important to be aware of the standards and requirements implemented by OSHA that may apply to a specific agri-business in order to avoid citations and monetary penalties.
Prepare for OSHA arrival
With some exceptions OSHA’s arrival will be unannounced. As a best practice an agri-business should have a plan in place for when OSHA arrives.
- Designate an OSHA-contact person who will accompany the inspector throughout the inspection.
- Designate a space to take the inspector upon arrival. It’s best to have an enclosed space near where the inspector will first arrive, such as the main office; it’s best if the space doesn’t have any windows.
OSHA does not have the right to enter or inspect unless they have consent or a warrant. An agri-business has the discretion to either consent to the inspection, or refuse to consent and require a warrant.
Refusing the inspection and requiring OSHA to get a warrant may provide the agri-business with more time before the inspection occurs, but it’s not a suggested practice. The warrant removes all negotiating power regarding the scope of the inspection – and destroys any goodwill with the inspector. It’s usually best to consent to the inspection.
Inspection follows set procedure
During the opening conference OSHA representatives will share why they are at the business.
• random inspection
• accident follow-up
• complaint response
At the conference the business representative can negotiate the scope of the inspection. OSHA inspections may focus on places where employees are working as well as the conditions they are working in. That may include structures, machines, apparatuses, devices, equipment, etc. While the conference is happening the company should use the time to correct any obvious hazards.
Once the scope of the inspection has been identified, it’s important to take the inspector on a direct route to the designated location without any extraneous stops. When possible it’s helpful to have pre-planned routes to various areas of the agri-business.
Anything the OSHA inspector sees in plain sight is fair game for her or him to take note of – and possibly cite the business for. Clear the negotiated inspection site if possible to eliminate unnecessary bodies and activity. The less chaos in an area, the better.
The OSHA inspector can and will take photos. The business representative should take identical photos and take notes. OSHA is collecting evidence to support a potential citation so if the business collects corresponding evidence, the owner will be in a better situation to respond.
One of the most important things to do, if possible, is to abate – fix – the hazards an inspector points out while he or she is there. Abatement is not an admission and is not viewed negatively by OSHA. OSHA’s goal is compliance. If the business representative abates the hazard and show she or he is trying to be compliant, it might prevent a citation related to that hazard – or at the very least it will be noted on any issued citation.
The inspector can interview both employees and managers. The interviews may or may not happen on the same day as the site inspection.
- If the inspector interviews a member of management, the business has the right to have a company representative in the interview because the manager’s statements can bind the company.
- That right does not exist for employees because the same principle doesn’t apply. There can only be a management representative sitting in on an employee interview if the employee requests it.
After the inspection is complete, OSHA may issue citations. There are four types of citations, each carrying a maximum penalty. If a citation is received, the business has 15 working days to contest the citation, pay the fine and-or have an informal conference with the regional OSHA director to discuss the citation.
It’s better to be prepared and aware of requirements under OSHA prior to an OSHA inspector arriving. Contact an OSHA attorney to determine small-farm-exemption possibilities, to help create an OSHA-preparedness plan and to help navigate any OSHA citations received. Visit www.osha.gov for more information.
