The Legal Yield

The U.S. House and Senate approved in late December the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021, a 5,593-page bill that funds the federal government for the next fiscal year. It also provides long-anticipated COVID-19-pandemic relief to individuals and businesses.
It’s difficult to believe that the first COVID-19-relief legislation – the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security or CARES Act – was enacted March 27, 2020, because it seems like it has been around forever. A significant piece of that legislation was the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program under Section 7(a) of the Small Business Act. The new act will make some significant changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, including providing for a second draw of Paycheck Protection Program loans. The changes are found in the “Economic Aid to Hard-Hit Small Businesses, Nonprofits, and Venues Act,” which is part of the new legislation. For this post we will focus on changes in the Paycheck Protection Program for existing borrowers – those who obtained program loans prior to the first closing of the program Aug. 8, 2020.
The new act clarifies that any part of a Paycheck Protection Program loan that’s forgiven is not included in gross income, and that lenders are not required to file information returns reporting loan forgiveness. The Internal Revenue Service had already issued guidance to that effect.
Overruling an IRS position, and a nice present under the tree with a big bow, the act provides that otherwise deductible expenses paid with proceeds of a Paycheck Protection Program loan that’s forgiven can be deducted by the borrower in the year in which the expenses were incurred. Also the tax basis and other attributes of the borrower’s assets will not be reduced as a result of the loan forgiveness. That long-sought relief will simplify year end for calendar-year borrowers and fiscal-year borrowers who are working on the past year’s tax returns, who might have otherwise had unexpected taxable income due to the loss of some significant deductions.
Paycheck Protection Program loan proceeds can be used – and forgiveness can be sought – for additional items, provided loan forgiveness has not already been granted.
- covered operation expenditures – payments for software, cloud computing, and other human resources and accounting needs
- covered property-damage costs – costs related to property damage due to public disturbances that occurred during 2020 that are not covered by insurance
- covered supplier costs – expenditures to a supplier pursuant to a contract, purchase order or order for goods in effect prior to taking out the Paycheck Protection Program loan that are essential to the recipient’s operations at the time at which the expenditure was made
- covered worker-protection expenditures – personal protective equipment and adaptive investments to help the borrower comply with federal or state health and safety guidelines between March 1, 2020, and the end of the national emergency declaration
As a reminder the requirement that at least 60 percent of the Paycheck Protection Program loan be used for payroll costs is still in place, even with the new non-payroll permitted expenditures.
Paycheck Protection Program borrowers can elect a covered period ending at the point of the borrower’s choosing between eight and 24 weeks after origination. That flexibility with respect to the covered period was unclear under earlier guidance. Explicit permission to end the covered period early – for example once all proceeds have been expended – will lessen the impact on forgiveness of workforce changes and other financial activities that occurred after the covered period.
The Small Business Administration must issue a simplified one-page forgiveness application for loans of less than $150,000 within 24 days of enactment. Borrowers using the new form will be asked to describe the number of employees the borrower was able to retain because of the covered loan, the estimated amount of the loan spent on payroll costs and the total loan amount. The borrower must also attest that the original application certification was accurate and that the borrower complied with all Paycheck Protection Program requirements. The SBA will be prevented from requiring any additional materials from such borrowers, although the borrower is required to retain the documentation to support any certifications.
Within 45 days of enactment the SBA must submit to Congress a report detailing the SBA’s review and forgiveness audit plan to mitigate risk of fraud, and provide monthly reviews and audit updates thereafter.
Employer-provided group insurance benefits, other than health, are now included in covered payroll costs. That includes group life, disability, vision and dental. So long as the SBA has not yet ruled on the borrower’s forgiveness application, it appears those additional expenditures can be added to the request for forgiveness.
The new act clarifies that a business or organization not in operation as of Feb. 15, 2020, is not eligible for an existing or new Paycheck Protection Program loan. There have been news reports of borrowers obtaining Paycheck Protection Program loans, that didn’t even exist at the time of the loan application.
Borrowers that returned all or part of their Paycheck Protection Program loan can reapply for the maximum amount of loan otherwise available, provided they have not received forgiveness. The SBA is required to issue guidance on this.
Clearly the ability to deduct Paycheck Protection Program expenses is the most significant takeaway from the new act for for-profit Paycheck Protection Program borrowers. The exclusion from taxable income of the loan forgiveness really didn’t have the same impact if the borrower couldn’t deduct the expenses from taxable income.
Mary Ellen Schill and Amy Ebeling are attorneys in the Employment and Benefits Practice Group at Ruder Ware.