Healthy calves make for productive cows, but frequently sick calves may experience impaired growth and produce less milk during their lifetimes.
The pre-weaning period can be challenging under any circumstances, but extreme weather fluctuations put extra stress on calf immune systems. Additional care must be taken to keep calves healthy and growing during winter. The wealth of advice on the subject can be overwhelming but there are three basic rules to keep in mind.
- Keep calves warm and dry.
- Be sure calves have enough energy.
- Don’t forget about hydration – water and electrolytes.
Keep calves warm and dry. – The thermoneutral zone is the temperature range in which heat loss equals heat production. For newborn calves that zone is 50 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. For one-month-old calves the range is 32 to 78 degrees Fahrenheit. At less than those temperatures, calves must use extra energy to maintain normal body temperatures.
Calves have a large surface-area-to-body-mass ratio, which causes them to lose heat more rapidly than larger animals. And calves have little body-fat reserves. If they’re forced to burn what little fat they have to maintain their body temperatures, growth and immune function can be compromised.
Keeping calves warm and dry means minimizing heat loss. Calf hutches should be bedded with enough dry organic bedding such as straw so calves can nestle for warmth. The straw should be deep enough to cover their legs when they’re lying down. Calf coats may also be used to prevent body-heat loss.
Hutches should be positioned in a well-drained area to prevent moisture accumulation. Care should be taken to ensure wind isn’t blowing into the hutches.
Be sure calves have enough energy. – “Calves need extra energy during cold weather,” said Dr. William A. Zimmer, veterinarian and president of Bio-Vet Inc. “Producers may need to add an extra feeding, feed more at each feeding or increase the fat content of each feeding to meet calf-maintenance requirements. Calf milk (or) milk-replacer additives can also provide nutritional and microbial support.”
Products containing beneficial microbials can help re-establish microbial activity in the digestive system following illness, allowing calves to generate the energy needed for recovery.
Don’t forget about hydration – water and electrolytes. – Calves need access to clean fresh water in every season. Water plays a role in rumen development, and is particularly necessary for maintaining hydration when milk total solids are increased.
The occurrence of diarrhea is more likely in winter; that can result in progressive dehydration and electrolyte imbalance. Electrolytes are vital for restoring and maintaining proper fluid levels for scouring calves, and can provide energy to support recovery.
Keep a supply of electrolytes available to support hydration during scours outbreaks. Additional water should be provided when electrolytes are mixed with milk or milk replacer. When mixed with water, electrolytes should be fed 30 minutes prior to feeding milk or milk replacer.
