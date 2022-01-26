Three patents filed from three campuses

Three patents have emerged from the University of Wisconsin-Dairy Innovation Hub. Each of the three UW agricultural campuses has patented a product, supported by funding from the hub.
A licensed Wisconsin Alumni Research Foundation patent covers glycomacropeptide –GMP – medical foods that are used for managing phenylketonuria or PKU. The rare inherited disorder causes an amino acid called phenylalanine to increase in the body.
Without the enzyme necessary to process phenylalanine, a dangerous buildup can develop when a person with the disorder eats foods that contain protein or eats the artificial sweetener aspartame, according to the Mayo Clinic. That can eventually lead to serious health problems such as seizures and delayed development in infants.
Denise Ney, a professor of nutritional sciences at UW-Madison, has patented a shake derived from cheese whey. It’s mixed with water and taken prior to eating. The shake is expected to help postmenopausal women lose weight, build bone and improve digestion.
Pilot studies in humans and mice indicate that glycomacropeptide has anti-obesity properties. It reduces hunger hormones and inflammation, increases fat burning and leads to better digestion. Ney’s research aligns with the Wisconsin Dairy Task Force 2.0 recommendation – “Emphasis on value-added and specialty cheese in Wisconsin.”
A second patent involves the development of a pasting applicator for disbudding calves. Sylvia Kehoe, a professor of animal and food science at UW-River Falls, invented an adhesive applicator that sticks to a calf’s head and delivers just the right amount of paste. The paste doesn’t smear on the animal or the person making the application. Kehoe and her team continue to research the adhesive, horn-bud placement and volume of paste.
The third patent involves milk-protein-based 3-D printing biocomposites developed at UW-Platteville. Biocomposites using casein and whey incorporated into polylactic acid or photocurable resins are used to make engineering materials using 3-D printing applications.
The approach has the potential to reduce the environmental impact of dairy wastes, reduce financial losses, and increase revenue for animal husbandry and the dairy-processing industry, say developers John Obielodan, a professor in the department of mechanical engineering at the UW-Platteville, and Joseph Wu, a professor in the department of chemistry at UW-Platteville.
Visit dairyinnovationhub.wisc.edu for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.