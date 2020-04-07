PESHTIGO, Wis. – Three words are golden at Drees Dairy Farm – efficiency, consistency and comfort. So when the Drees family worked on a plan to expand their farm, energy efficiency was an important factor. They made a transition in 2015 from a tiestall barn to a freestall barn with tunnel ventilation and four milking robots. They also switched from single-phase to three-phase electric power with help from Wisconsin Public Service.
“Our farm is on a dead-end road about one-half-mile long, but Wisconsin Public Service helped connect us with three-phase power,” said Mack Drees, herdsman at the Peshtigo-area family farm. “This has helped us be more efficient.”
Three-phase power supply can transmit three times as much power as a single-phase power supply. It also delivers more-consistent power. That’s important given that the Drees farm’s tunnel-ventilation system is comprised of more than 20 fans. The four robots, lighting, milk coolers and other equipment used in the daily operations of a dairy farm also require efficient and consistent electrical power.
“By installing three-phase power we avoided having to install phase converters,” said Chuck Imig, an agricultural consultant for Wisconsin Public Service. “That makes the system more energy-efficient.”
Prior to 2015 the Drees family was milking 125 Registered Holsteins in a tiestall barn.
“We were pushing the limits and it was hard work,” Drees said.
He had just graduated the year before from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. He and his brother, Zack Drees, wanted to farm. They wanted to join the farming business established by their grandfather, Henry Drees. And they wanted to join in the business with their father, Bill Drees, and their uncle Dennis Drees. The farm would need to be expanded to support all of them. So after developing a plan they increased the milking herd to 240 Registered Holsteins. Given concerns about finding workers to milk cows, they also decided to install four Lely A4 milking robots.
“Labor scarcity already was an issue,” Mack Drees said. “The robots are never late and they’re always consistent. The new ventilation system and robots were some of the best decisions we’ve made. We have mixing fans throughout the barn as well as the 20 fans at the end of the barn. Good air flow contributes to cow comfort. On the hottest day last July the cows peaked at an average 107 pounds per cow.”
Also contributing to cow comfort are sand bedding and a consistent feed supply provided by a Lely Juno automatic feed pusher. It pushes feed to the cows every hour, he said.
With the addition of the robots the family has been able to about double the herd without adding any more employees. The four Drees family members only need to rely on four part-time milkers.
The robots have enabled the family to focus more attention on heifers, bull selection and cropping operations. They farm 700 acres, 450 acres of which they own. They grow alfalfa, brown-midrib corn for silage, and a blend of sorghum-sudangrass, cereal rye and clover. They grow photoperiod-sensitive sorghum-sudangrass for dry cows and bred heifers.
“The blend is efficient for developing heifers,” Drees said. “We also feed some of it in the milking ration.”
The family makes three cuttings of the blend and applies manure after each cutting.
Mike Biese, a dairy nutritionist with Intensive Dairy Care, works with the family on balancing rations.
“They’re super good managers and pay attention to detail,” he said.
When the robots were added to the farm the milk-cow rations needed to be readjusted.
“We found that if there was too much energy in the partial-mixed ration the cows wouldn’t visit the robots as often,” he said. “We received coaching from Lely and learned how to rebalance the energy.”
Data collected by the robots have contributed to the farm’s efficiency and consistency, Drees said. Data help him determine which cows need extra attention such as assistance after calving or treatment for mastitis. Data also show milk-production performance. The farm’s rolling-herd average is 31,000 pounds with 4.1 percent fat and 3 percent protein. Somatic-cell count averages less than 100,000, generally in the 80,000 to 90,000 range. The milk is shipped to BelGioioso, which makes a variety of artisanal cheese products.
The herd at Drees Dairy Farm averages 102 pounds of milk per cow per day. In the tiestall barn the herd was producing 75 to 80 pounds per cow per day. The new equipment and the electric system have been critical to improving business and energy efficiency, Drees said.
“And Chuck Imig has been spectacular to work with,” he said. “He showed us where we could save money.”
Imig returned the compliment.
“The Drees family is good to work with; they’re the type of customers we love,” he said. “And it’s inspiring to see the generations there working together.”