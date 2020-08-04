The recently formed Dairy Business Innovation Alliance will provide some much-needed support to dairy farmers and dairy processors. The federally-funded effort is coordinated by the Center for Dairy Research and the Wisconsin Cheesemakers Association. Their aim is to provide financial and technical support to Midwestern dairy farmers and dairy-related businesses. Dairy farmers and processors in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota can access technical support and grants through the program. The alliance’s main goals are listed.
- Increase on-farm diversification opportunities;
- Create value-added dairy products such as specialty cheese products; and
- Focus on export opportunities for farm-scale and processor dairy products.
Grants of $20,000 are available to farmers and processors for projects in any of the aforementioned areas. But the Aug. 14 deadline is approaching quickly. The financial support couldn’t come at a more opportune time for farmers and processors reeling from the impact of plummeting sales caused by schools and restaurants closing across the nation. As foodservice sales shriveled during the COVID-19 pandemic and stay-at-home orders, cheese stockpiles soared to record levels not seen in the 100 years the U.S. Department of Agriculture has tracked cheese storage.
But disruption can lead to innovation. That includes the development of new business models for cheesemakers. According to industry projections one of the new business models is exporting. International sales are rebounding, according to the U.S. Dairy Export Council. In May U.S. export volume was the greatest it has been for more than two years. There were record sales of nonfat dry-milk and skim-milk powder, improved shipments of cheese, strong exports of lactose and a steady volume of whey products.
Trade data published by the U.S. Dairy Export Council showed that cheese exports rebounded to 35,605 tons, an increase of 7 percent. Exports to South Korea increased by more than 40 percent. Exports to Japan increased more than 45 percent – the greatest gain in about six years. And sales to Australia and China more than doubled.
Successful exporters have common ties
I led the international team for a decade at the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. I also served on the board of directors for the U.S. Dairy Export Council. In my time consulting with dairy processors I observed that successful exporters had three things in common.
1. They have a plan. Exporters typically follow a reactive or a strategic path. Dairy processors interested in building a strategic export plan can access public- and private-sector resources to help develop a plan. Cheesemakers can check with their state’s agriculture department to learn more about available export assistance.
A big advantage for Dairy Business Innovation Alliance grant applicants is that the agriculture departments in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota and South Dakota are eligible to receive the grants. The state agriculture departments also are members of the Food Export Association of the Midwest. Food Ex, as it’s commonly called, is a federally funded export-assistance organization. Trade teams at the state agriculture departments and Food Ex partner to provide technical expertise on exporting, market research, connection with international buyers, and access to export funding.
Another resource for building an export strategy is to participate in ExporTech, a national export strategy-development program. According to the Wisconsin Manufacturing Extension Partnership, which manages Wisconsin Exportech, graduates have achieved sales increases averaging $900,000 within six to nine months after completing the program. No dairy processors should feel they must struggle on their own to build an export plan.
2. They’re adaptable. Exporting is not a one-sized-fits-all approach. The most successful exporters are willing to adapt their products to meet international consumers’ tastes. That might involve adapting a product’s ingredients and package size. Adaptability also applies to the sales process and a willingness to create cultural competency to understand and be understood by international buyers.
3. They anticipate and manage risks. Successful exporters conduct risk-analysis exercises when developing their export plan. Risks include damaged shipments, financial risk of non-payment, international compliance risks and risks to team members traveling internationally. While risks to team members may be diminished due to current international-travel restrictions, don’t forget about increased cyber-security risks associated with conducting business. Identifying and working with advisers with international expertise – such as insurance brokers, accountants and bankers – can be valuable when working through risk-assessment exercises. If you’re looking to diversify your sales channel by adding export markets remember to plan, adapt and manage risks. They’re the building blocks for success.
Visit washingtonpost.com and search for "America's cheese stockpile" and usdec.org for more information.