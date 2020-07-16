The recent bounceback in the U.S. economy is real. It’s also fragile and likely to moderate. Job gains in May and June collectively totaled 7.5 million, amounting to a recovery of 34 percent of the jobs lost since the March coronavirus shutdown. Manufacturing and service-sector activity has also rebounded impressively, along with retail sales. All the data point to a consistent steady improvement in the U.S. economy, coinciding with business re-openings and stir-crazed Americans re-emerging from preventive quarantine.
But all the data also reflect conditions prior to the late-June-early-July resurgence of coronavirus cases. Traditional economic data can go stale remarkably fast in the COVID era, making high-frequency economic indicators an essential tool. And those indicators are signaling a plateau, followed by a possible downshift in the economy.
Consumers are more fearful of venturing out and retail sales appear to have softened. Jobs will be at elevated risk in the weeks to come as some cities and states halt reopening phases or reinstitute partial lockdowns. If we can’t control the virus, the economic recovery will be shallower than previously expected.
Looking under the hood of traditional data, we also see troubling signs. About 20 million people have been on unemployment benefits since mid-May, though total jobs have recovered to 2008 pre-financial-crisis levels. And an increasing number of layoffs are permanent rather than temporary. The Congressional Budget Office has reduced its gross-domestic-product forecast for the second half of 2020. In the long run it predicts short-term Treasury yields will remain at less than 0.2 percent until at least 2025. It projects economic scars from COVID-19 will be with us until 2030.
The initial damage from the coronavirus shutdown was largely uniform across the country. Most states locked down for at least two months, many for longer. But as states have charted their own reopening paths, virus hot spots have emerged. Some local economies will continue to recover while others struggle. But regions slower to recover will have an unavoidable impact on the whole country. Travel, tourism, advanced education and other aspects of normal life will remain in the slow lane until the virus risk subsides broadly. An upside is that while the second wave of the virus may change the trajectory of the economic recovery, it will not stop it.
Economic prospects are likely to be much improved by the end of the third quarter and even more so by year-end. The Federal Reserve will continue to supply the backstop needed to prevent a worsening of financial conditions and Congress is likely to pass another fiscal relief package before the fall. The Federal Reserve states the Fed funds rate will stay at almost zero for the next 18 months. And its balance sheet will continue to grow to new record levels as it buys a wider range and larger sum of assets than at any point in its history.
The White House and both chambers of Congress have shown interest in another fiscal package. Depending on the late-summer mood, additional aid for agriculture and-or rural infrastructure could be in the final bill. The much-debated shape of the recovery is yet unknown, and forecast ranges for everything from gross domestic product to the unemployment rate are gapingly wide. But the “bounciest” post-shutdown economic gains are almost certainly behind us. The grind awaits.
As Richmond Fed President Richard Barkin recently said, “We took the elevator down; we’ll need to take the stairs back up.”
