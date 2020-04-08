Concerns about COVID-19 have created unprecedented disruption to local production cycles that bring food, fiber and more to restaurants, farmers markets and communities.
Now is the time to determine the best methods to find and connect with customers. Farmers can play an important role in improving supply-chain connectivity. They can ensure continued access to fresh produce and products in local economies. It’s imperative to establish and implement plans if more drastic measures occur.
Postponement or cancellation of farmers markets could have a major impact on farm operations. Although the regular farmers market season is still a few weeks away markets could be postponed or potentially canceled. Many farm businesses also derive income from sales to restaurants that may have shifted to takeout or delivery orders only.
Further restrictions related to COVID-19 could have an adverse effect on demand for products. Navigating uncertain times will require much of farmers. There are options to consider.
- changing one’s business model;
- meeting the needs of the market;
- reaching one’s customers without increasing potential exposure to COVID-19; and
- continuing to generate income during a difficult period
Consider online, phone sales
As more people stay home farmers could capitalize on online sales. That would allow customers to purchase farmers’ products from their residences. If insufficient broadband limits one's capacity for online orders or marketing, set up service through telephone or text. Be sure to have established a form for payment and then online sales.
- Use Google Sheets or other online-software-ordering forms.
- Sell through Facebook.
- Open a webpage with your ordering form.
- Start a community-supported-agriculture enterprise.
A community-supported-agriculture enterprise may be a good option. A box of goods – often called a “share” – packed for customers can reduce the number of people handling products and can eliminate possible cross-contamination. With such an enterprise there are options.
- pre-established shares with certain types and quantities of goods;
- customizable shares where the consumer determines selection and size;
- collaborative shares coordinated with other farmers to consolidate into one box of goods;
No matter what option one chooses one must follow food-safety standards and take appropriate measures to reduce possible product contamination.
- Ensure you and your employees maintain good hygiene.
- If you or any employees are sick, they shouldn’t work around food or food packaging.
- Encourage customers to wash fruits and vegetables before use.
Establish a delivery system for orders either through a coordinated drop-off point or pick-up at your farm.
Let customers know what’s coming in their order so they can best use its contents. Providing recipes and produce-storage tips is a good way to help customers fully use what they receive.
A shift to online sales may not be easy. There are no hard or fast rules about what works and what doesn’t. But online sales can help one stay connected with existing customers and perhaps gain new customers. They also can help continue the safe, timely and profitable delivery of farm products.
Delivery-system options exist
Delivery may be the most challenging part of changing one’s current business model and processes. But options exist.
- Establish a pop-up stand for customers to buy products on your farm or elsewhere.
- Designate coordinated drop-off points for your products.
- Deliver directly to customers’ residences.
Considering a pop-up stand? Consult your local zoning department. Some communities don’t allow them unless an area is zoned for commercial use or has a variance under consideration. People also may express concerns about increased traffic if the stand is in a residential area.
One’s stand or retail space must protect products from weather and minimize potential to spread COVID-19.
- Consult one’s county-health department to ensure the area isn’t vulnerable to COVID-19 transmission.
- Pack boxes in a way that prevents customers from touching one another’s products.
- Stagger pick-up times to reduce crowds.
- Undertake additional cleaning and sanitation protocols such as regular cleaning of contact surfaces, hand-washing or hand-sanitizer stations at pickup site.
- Use signage and other communication encouraging customers to wash their hands before handling produce at a pickup location.
Manage inventory
Farmers may need to account for inventory challenges such as larger amounts or longer periods of product storage. Review best practices and storage conditions.
Selling to distributors or processors that are able to accept more local produce can allow farmers to preserve an early-season harvest when markets may be closed. But farmers will need to search for such outlets and determine whether they meet criteria for quantity and-or quality.
Animal-production cycles may already be underway – particularly with beef, lamb and goat production. They must continue regardless of the spread of COVID-19.
Poultry or broilers producers may want to explore modifying future orders with hatcheries. But livestock or poultry producers can neither slow nor delay animal growth in any meaningful way nor delay scheduled slaughter dates at inspected facilities. If sales decline despite your best efforts, you may need to explore options for additional freezer storage capacity. There are some options.
- renting pallet space from food banks in their large freezer facilities;
- renting a portable freezer; and
- renting large freezers from local appliance-rental businesses.
If multiple farmers in your community face similar challenges, it may benefit you to pool resources to reduce costs.
Adjust crop scheduling
Farmers have options to adjust when they plant, how they harvest and, for some crops, how they manage growth. Generate realistic estimates of what you expect to sell in coming weeks. Consider your options to adjust harvest timing and quantity.
Many short-season spring crops also can be grown in late summer and fall. Properly stored seeds can remain viable for a year or more, depending on the crop. For fruiting-vegetable crops, removing early-set fruit can allow more energy for vegetative growth and later yield. Visit extension.purdue.edu for more information.