Five Wisconsin youth received the Torchbearer Award during the 89th annual Wisconsin Farmers Union State Convention held Feb. 1 in Rothschild, Wisconsin. The Torchbearer award is the most important honor bestowed upon Farmers Union youth, marking the completion of five years of community and organizational service as well as education in the topics of cooperation, leadership and civic engagement.
Earning the honor were Avery Apfelbeck of Medford, Mark Brugger of Rib Lake, Nick Gebert of Medford, Ethan Peterson of Medford and Calli Roers of Reedsburg.
Since 1936 more than 1,600 Wisconsin Farmers Union youth have earned the Torchbearer Award, commencing their participation in Farmers Union activities.
“Farmers Union youth build leadership skills and cooperative awareness through participation in our youth program and summer camps,” said Cathy Statz, Wisconsin Farmers Union education director. “Most began participating as elementary students, and have developed a strong sense of the importance of the role of family farming, cooperative business and rural communities for our economy, our culture and our planet.”
The Torchbearers have the option of attending the National Farmers Union All-States Leadership Camp, which this summer will be hosted in Wisconsin. Participants in the Farmers Union Youth Program are eligible for the trip as well as other awards and scholarships. Visit www.wisconsinfarmersunion.com or contact cstatz@wisconsinfarmersunion.com or 715-723-5561 for more information.