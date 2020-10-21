COLUMBUS, Wis. – Jesse Merfeld says the day he watched his girlfriend, Carissa, backing up a tractor to hook up a manure spreader he knew he would marry her. From the beginning of their relationship a farm life was always in the conversation; 18 years later they have it in spades.
As a young married couple with a growing family, the two found themselves drawn to the family farmstead day after day to help. His parents, John and Deb Merfeld, owned a 117-acre farm near Columbus. The young couple was exploring their own path toward farming. It soon became evident the Merfeld generations should merge into one household. Carissa and Jesse Merfeld purchased the farm from his parents five years ago with a provision for the elders to remain in the home. There are now three generations of Merfelds living under the same roof.
Living with extended family may seem daunting but they make it work, Carissa Merfeld said. The key has been the mutual respect they all show to one another. Farm decision-making is made easier with that respectfulness in place.
The family has shifted the main business strategy away from cash-cropping toward meat sales, forming CMJ Premium Meats. The interruption of meat supplies from processing plants because of the COVID pandemic brought the importance of their fledgling business into much-sharper focus as consumers looked to local producers instead of grocery stores. Locker plants have been booked solid, but the family has standing slaughter dates with several butchers to ensure their needs are met.
The Merfelds participate in a farmers market, advertise meat sales online and have built a small store-front on the farm. Explaining the advantages of grass- and grain-fed meat to potential customers gives people a better sense of what they’re buying. The family offers beef, pork and lamb raised on the farm. Eggs from their own flock are added to meat to form “bundles.” The variety packs come in different price ranges; bundles can be delivered. Carissa Merfeld has a monthly route she drives to deliver meat orders.
A recent calf birth was to a first-time mother. The heifer was protective, cleaning the calf carefully. The bull calf was named Thunder.
The three youngest Merfelds are Pyper, 11, JJ, 9, and Melynda, 5. They spend a lot of their time outside learning all they can. Active in 4-H, they show cattle; favorite calves are groomed and halter-trained. The cancelation of county fairs this year were difficult for kids who wanted to show and sell their animals.
Carissa Merfeld said she would like to see more mentoring for young people who are just beginning to farm. She said it’s almost impossible to buy farmland, buildings, stock and equipment to begin an operation alone.
The young couple’s love for each other was evident in their three children. They said they care deeply about the livestock they raise and the customers they serve. A deep sense of ethics wells up alongside their faith in God. They have respect for the lessons they have learned from his parents – love, care and respect in all things.
Visit cmjpremiummeatsllc.com and www.facebook.com – search for CMJ Meats – for more information.