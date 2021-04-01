Tractor sets efficiency benchmark for fuel

A John Deere tractor has once again set efficiency standards for fuel consumption while transporting on the road, according to the results of an independent test – the DLG PowerMix test. The all-new John Deere 7R 330 model has proven to be the best choice of tractor for transport applications.
The company achieved the best-ever DLG PowerMix transport-test result in 2018 with the 6250R; it still holds that record. More recently the 7R 330 with its new Stage V engine has set the benchmark for all tractors with more than 250-horsepower-rated engine power.
With a combined fuel consumption of only 375 grams per kilowatt hour of diesel plus 17 kilowatt hour Diesel Exhaust Fluid – DEF – the 7R 330 delivered an 8-kilowatt-hour-diesel plus 28-kilowatt-hour-DEF advantage as compared to the next-best competitor in the horsepower class. That will help farmers and contractors reduce operating costs. Depending on local diesel and DEF prices, the result equates to hourly savings of about $1.80 to more than $2.40 in transport applications, or even more compared to average tractor-performance figures.
Both the John Deere 6250R and 7R 330 tractors performed the demanding PowerMix test at the DLG test center in Groß-Umstadt, Germany, where individual test cycles are designed to replicate typical heavy and light transport work.
Available since 2017, the 6R Series flagship 6250R tractor introduced John Deere’s new CommandPRO joystick. It provides as much as 300 horsepower when required, thanks to an engine boost of 50 horsepower with intelligent power management – more power than any other tractor in that weight class. Its extreme maximum permissible weight allows a 6.3-ton payload, which means the tractor is able to transport heavier loads.
Launched at Agritechnica in 2019, the 7R 330 tractor also features the CommandPRO joystick in a new luxury cab, along with enhanced Precision Ag technology features. It delivers a maximum power rating of 373 horsepower with Intelligent Power Management and an advantageous power-to-weight ratio of about 66 pounds per horsepower, which has a further positive impact on performance, acceleration and fuel consumption.
With 16 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world – currently virtually – to bring readers international news.