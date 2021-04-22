Tractors, tractor technologies earn awards

Innovations in engineering and technology for agricultural, food and biological systems recently were recognized by the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers. The winners of the society’s 2021 AE50 award program were new to the marketplace in 2020 and have the potential for a broad impact in their area of industry, according to the organization. Winners of the 2021 AE50 awards will be featured in this edition and in the next few editions of Agri-View. Advances in tractors and other tractor technologies are featured here.
Fendt 700 Gen 6 Series tractors
AGCO Corporation’s Fendt 700 Gen6 Series high-horsepower tractors are designed to deliver versatility, comfort and easy operation. The new FendtONE operator interface provides a streamlined work environment. It features a 12-inch primary display on the armrest, an optional 12-inch pull-down display recessed into the roof liner, and a 10-inch digital dashboard on the steering column.
The 12-inch displays operate in unison, enabling the operator to choose and view as many as 12 panels of information across two screens. The tractors can be adjusted to narrow- and wide-row spacings and are available in six models ranging from 144-horsepower to 237-horsepower engines.
Fendt 1100 Vario MT
AGCO Corporation’s new Fendt 1100 Vario MT Series track tractors combine the company’s experience in tracked tractors and newly engineered features. The new Fendt iD powertrain delivers a high-torque, low-engine speed concept through the use of the VarioDrive continuously variable transmission. The transmission, power takeoff, cooling system and hydraulics are designed to run at optimum levels with the engine speed in a working range of 1,100 revolutions per minute to 1,500 rpm.
Case IH AFS Connect Steiger
The Case IH AFS Connect Steiger provides new operating and connectivity features. The AFS Pro 1200 display allows for operation of all tractor and implement applications and controls at the operator’s fingertips in one location. Built-in 4G connectivity with remote-display viewing, remote-service tool support and firmware over the air allows faster, more efficient support of tractors in the field, according to the manufacturer. The redesigned cab interior provides storage space. Power outlets enable the operator to stay connected with personal electronic devices.
Flex Max wireless-monitoring device
RealmFive’s Flex Max wireless-monitoring device was developed to solve the problem of integrating brands and types of in-field and on-farm sensors. Flex Max builds upon the manufacturer’s original Flex technology to add more inputs and a combination of battery technologies to achieve a five-year battery life. Battery power allows installation in places and in applications where electrical-grid power and solar power aren’t options. Sensor-input types include analog inputs, digital inputs and serial interfaces. Applications can be as diverse as level sensing, flow meters and soil-moisture sensors. Other R5 Core standard features available are over-the-air configuration changes, firmware updates, and TrueSync technology for connecting to the cloud.
Raven VSN visual guidance
Raven’s VSN Visual Guidance system in full crop canopy uses a stereo-vision camera and non-contact radar sensors to navigate a machine through emerged crops. The guidance system enables the operator to focus on other aspects of application control while reducing crop damage and misapplication. The operator can cover 20 percent more acres due to increased speed and ease of use, according to Raven. The non-contact, multi-sensor approach maintains sub-inch accuracy through varying crop conditions at speeds as much as 20 miles per hour. VSN Visual Guidance works with a variety of Raven products.
Fendt Turn Assistant
The smart technology of AGCO Corporation’s Fendt Turn Assistant manages the steps for precise, hands-free turning of a tractor and implement at field edge. It self-adjusts within the parameters set for a field and includes a field overview map, enabling the operator to see each turn. The system has two modes. The traditional u-turn mode completes headland turns. The part field mode completes turns in areas of the field requiring a specific pattern, such as skip rows during a deep-tillage operation. Both modes make the operator’s job easier, save time, reduce fuel use and result in smoother turns, causing less impact on the soil, according to AGCO.
Case IH three-point hitch quick coupler
Case IH’s three-point quick coupler is designed to carry the load of a two-point or three-point mounted implement while reducing the amount of material required. The design is driven by real-world customer application-loading conditions, input through a design volume, then reduced via topology optimization to reveal the ideal structural path. A two-software process passes the design from one to the other, developing it from a large volume of design space to a finalized casting that optimizes material usage. The new design improves the quick coupler’s strength and life while also reducing cost by reducing weight and implementing a more common material, according to Case IH.
Case IH multi-control armrest
Case IH upgraded its overall armrest ergonomic rating by 58 percent as a result of customer focus groups. It used human-positioning software, virtual-reality simulators, and 3D printing. Minor changes to the armrest design lead to operator-comfort sustainability improvements, according to Case IH.
Danfoss MultiAxis-Steer solution
The new Danfoss MultiAxis-Steer electrohydraulic steering solution provides independent control of secondary steered axles on machines with multiple steerable axles. That optimizes safety, performance and operator comfort, according to Danfoss. Intelligent electronic control improves productivity by providing operators maneuverability. MultiAxis-Steer allows safe and seamless changes between steering modes. It can also improve implement tracking and be applied to a theoretically unlimited number of axles. MultiAxis-Steer complies with the latest functional safety requirements, according to the manufacturer.
