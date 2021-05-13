Trade mitigates climate change

Extreme events such as drought or flooding can impact farmers' productivity and profit. Climate-change models project such events will occur more often in the future. But studies of the economic consequences of weather and climate on agriculture typically focus on local impacts.
A new study from the University of Illinois looks at how changes in weather – and extreme events – may reduce crop profitability in one state while increasing profits in other states. The secret ingredient is interstate trade. It is expected to mitigate the economic impact of climate change by as much as $14.5 billion by the middle of the century.
“Climate change brings about more frequent and intense extreme-weather events, impacting agricultural production,” said Sandy Dall’Erba, a professor in the department of agricultural and consumer economics, and director of the Regional Economics Applications Laboratory at the University of Illinois-Urbana. “At the same time domestic and global populations are growing. We need to plan for an additional 64 million people in the United States and 1.9 billion people worldwide by 2050. That raises concerns for future food security.”
Researchers typically have a dire view of extreme-weather effects on agricultural production. The 2012 drought in the Midwest reduced corn production by 20 percent in Iowa, 34 percent in Illinois, and 16 percent in Nebraska compared to 2011.
“But crop producers in states that didn’t experience drought at all or to a smaller extent, such as Minnesota, saw record profits,” Dall’Erba said. “That’s because crop prices increased that year, and the food supply chain – from livestock in Louisiana and Texas to food-processing plants throughout the country – needed the raw products to conduct their activities. As a result drought events outside of your own state can benefit you.”
Interstate trade has been relatively understudied, in part because data weren’t available until recently, he said. He and study co-authors Zhangliang Chen and Noé Nava, graduate students at Illinois, analyzed trade flows between states. They studied data from the U.S. Economic Census Bureau’s commodity-flow survey. They studied four timeframes – 1997, 2002, 2007 and 2012. They focused on crop and vegetable trade, which are directly affected by weather events.
As expected they found drought reduces the capacity of a state to sell its commodities to other states while it increases the state’s demand for imports of crops, fruits and vegetables from other states.
“You see how a drought affects not only you, but also the places you export to and all the places you import from,” Dall’Erba said. “The reason is that activities down the value chain – such as livestock feeding, food manufacturing and human consumption – carry on at the same level. If people can’t source raw products from their usual producer state, they’ll source them from another.”
While agricultural profits are sensitive to weather-induced changes in trade, not all states experience the effects equally. Some states depend on trade more than others. Illinois, Minnesota, California and Nebraska, for example, are the largest importers and exporters in the domestic-trade system.
The researchers projected future weather conditions based on four commonly used global and regional climate models.
“Without trade the climate-change impact forecast indicates a loss of $11.2 billion in agricultural profits at the national level by 2050,” Dall’Erba said. “That estimate accounts only for the negative impact of a local drought, which is how current impact forecasts are usually made. But when we include trade in the analysis, we discover that its capacity to mitigate climate change is worth $14.5 billion. That means we project a $3.3-billion gain nationwide. It's a complete shift in paradigm compared to current forecasts.”
The researchers are developing a website that will enable anyone to explore the data. Users will be able to enter information about states, crops, weather and trade to create their own forecasts and estimates.
While the current project focuses on U.S. interstate trade, Dall’Erba said the approach can apply to global weather events and international trade. It also can apply to sources of disruption in the supply chain such as diplomatic events or infrastructure vulnerability.
The article recently was published in “American Journal of Agricultural Economics.” Visit onlinelibrary.wiley.com and search for “U.S. Interstate Trade Will Mitigate the Negative Impact of Climate Change on Crop Profit” for more information.
Marianne Stein is a writer for the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences at the University of Illinois-Urbana.