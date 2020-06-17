In January the United States and China ceremoniously signed the “Phase 1” trade agreement. It was a positive development for U.S. agriculture, especially on the grains side. While there was ambiguity about the metrics and some doubt about China’s ability to meet those goals, the consensus was that China would be buying a lot of U.S. agricultural products. This week’s post is a look at China’s purchases of U.S. ag products in 2020.
Soybeans sales stalled
Before the trade war soybean exports accounted for 51 percent of all U.S. ag exports to China. Figure 1 shows China’s cumulative monthly purchases. After $778 million in sales in January, soybeans have mostly stalled. Total 2020 sales reached $1.2 billion through April.
Cumulative monthly sales are useful to consider conditions because they give us an idea of monthly activity along with overall progress. In January soybean sales outpaced 2019 activity but have since slumped. To date 2020 soybean sales to China, measured in dollars, are the least in five years.
A second point to consider is how far behind current levels are, compared to pre-trade-war levels. In 2016 cumulative soybean exports reached $2.9 billion. In 2017 cumulative soybean exports reached $3.7 billion.
Notice how seasonal China’s soybean purchases are. There’s a jump at the beginning of the year, followed by almost no additional activity during the summer months. A flurry of activity then takes place during the last quarter. Before the trade war during 2008-2017, China purchased 57 percent of total annual soybeans between October and December.
Total Ag on par with 2019
Figure 2 shows progress toward China’s total ag purchases – “Ag & Related Products.” Through April, annual purchases approached $4.6 billion. That’s mostly on par with 2019 – $4.3 billion through April 2019. As a comparison, sales through April 2017 were $7.1 billion.
Wrapping it Up
In recent weeks there has been much attention given to China’s purchases. Broadly speaking the latest chatter has focused on two items.
- purchase activity of specific commodities such as meats or sorghum
- China’s purchase commitments for later in the year
That news has been mostly positive but often overlooks the big picture. Based on the first four months of 2020, trade with China has been disappointing.
An additional headwind for reaching the Phase 1 goals will be reduced commodity prices. Grain markets will focus on bushels exported, but progress toward a Phase 1 trade agreement is – at least for now – based on dollars. Reduced commodity prices mean, all else equal, greater quantities necessary to reach the threshold. When considering the possibility of China purchasing record levels of U.S. ag products in 2020, one needs to concede the hurdle is greater after four months of activity in the books.
Perhaps most disappointing is that China’s purchases have not broken out of the trade-war rut. Even for those skeptical about China hitting Phase 1 goals, the prospects of China returning to pre-trade-war levels seemed likely in early 2020. But thus far not even an improvement has been measured.
Within the Ag Forecast Network users have been sharing their expectations about China’s purchases of U.S. ag and related products exceeding $35 billion in 2020. Early in 2020 the consensus peaked at a 50 percent chance of that occurring. Since early February a host of factors – included COVID – resulted in expectations collapsing, with the consensus currently at 10 percent.
Visit aei.ag for more information.