Trade Representative should open case

OPINION A group of 67 dairy companies and associations are urging U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai to initiate a dispute-settlement case with the Canadian government regarding its dairy tariff-rate quota administration. It needs to be initiated if ongoing consultations and a U.S.-Mexico-Canada Free Trade Commission meeting don’t result in immediate resolution.
The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative started consultations in December 2020 with Canada concerning its tariff-rate-quota policies as part of its obligations under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. It’s a step the National Milk Producers Federation and the U.S. Dairy Export Council strongly supported.
Several months post-consultations, it’s not readily apparent that progress has been made on resolving Canada’s circumvention of its trade obligations. In a letter sent to Ambassador Tai, the U.S. dairy industry urged the U.S. Trade Representative to establish a Dispute Settlement Panel in the event there’s not an immediate, positive resolution in the consultations.
“The U.S. dairy industry proudly worked with the U.S. Trade Representative and members of Congress on a bicameral and bipartisan basis during the 116th Congress to secure strong, enforceable dairy provisions in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement,” said Krysta Harden, president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council. “Even while we knew it was important to secure strong text in the agreement, we also knew it was going to be just as critical for the provisions to be properly implemented and enforced. That’s why we need the U.S. Trade Representative to take bold action to ensure the U.S. dairy industry fully benefits from the hard-fought wins included in the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.”
The U.S. Dairy Export Council and the National Milk Producers Federation have closely monitored Canada’s actions regarding its U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement commitments even prior to the agreement’s entering into force. Canada’s tariff-rate-quota allocations are designed to discourage the full utilization and value of tariff-rate-quotas, limiting U.S. dairy-product imports. Specifically, Canada is reserving the bulk of quota access to Canadian processors and is not providing fair or equitable procedures in administering the tariff-rate-quotas.
“America’s dairy farmers appreciated the U.S. Trade Representative initiating consultations with Canada on its dairy tariff-rate-quota allocation measures and the decision to hold the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement Free Trade Commission discussions to pursue reforms,” said Jim Mulhern, president and CEO of the National Milk Producers Federation. “But Canada has always been obstinate on dairy. At this stage it’s increasingly clear that further action is needed to ensure a fair and transparent enforcement of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement. That’s why America’s dairy farmers are asking the U.S. Trade Representative to initiate a dispute-settlement case should talks with Canada fail to yield a full resolution. We look forward to working closely with the administration as they pursue every option available to them to ensure America’s dairy farmers fully benefit from the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement’s market-access provisions.”