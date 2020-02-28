Cedar Crest Ice Cream of Cedarburg, Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin 4-H Foundation recently chose a winner and finalists for the 2019 Ice Cream Flavor Creation Contest. All received a Cedar Crest Ice Cream party. The Grand Prize winner was awarded $300.
Grand Prize Winner – Trail Blazers 4-H Club of Holmen in La Crosse County, Wisconsin; flavor is Road Trip Wisconsin; leader is Peggy Maricle
The winning flavor features rich chocolate ice cream representing the fertile farmland of Wisconsin, walnut pieces for the northern woodlands, ribbons of caramel representing the mighty Mississippi and other rivers of Wisconsin, and pieces of cheesecake for Wisconsin’s long-standing history of cheese production.
“We’re proud to support this annual contest and partner with the 4-H organization,” said Ken Kohlwey, Cedar Crest president. “It’s really exciting each year to see the enthusiasm, creativity and teamwork shown by the kids in coming up with a unique flavor. We look forward to sharing the winning entry with our consumers.”
Finalists
- White Cedars 4-H Club of Winneconne in Winnebago County, Wisconsin; flavor is Ant Hill; leader is Chelsy Cegielski
- Mississippi Mud 4-H Club of La Crosse in La Crosse County, Wisconsin; flavor is Lunar Mud; leader is Tina Johnson
- Magnolia 4-H Club of Evansville in Rock County, Wisconsin; flavor is Pina Moolada; leader is Shelly Andrews
- Big Elk Badgers 4-H Club of Phillips in Price County, Wisconsin; flavor is Logger Loot; leader is Jodie Kadlecek
A panel of ice cream experts chosen by Cedar Crest judged the entries. The company manufactures more than 80 flavors of ice cream, along with frozen custard, gelato and sherbet at its Manitowoc, Wisconsin, plant. Many of the flavors now produced by Cedar Crest are a result of the contest. The annual contest has already yielded popular flavors including 2019 winner Wisconsin Campfire S’more created by Springbrook 4-H Club of New Richmond, Deep Woods created by the Badger Boosters 4-H Club of West Bend and Deep Space developed by the Baraboo Valley 4-H Club.
The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation provides essential funding for 4-H programs throughout Wisconsin. Visit www.Wis4HFoundation.org for more information.