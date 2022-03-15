Trapped Ukraine dairy farmer slaughters cows for food

KHERSON, Ukraine – A Ukrainian dairy farmer trapped on his farm near Kherson is slaughtering his own cows so his family, his staff and local villagers have something to eat.
Andrii Pastushenko, 39, is also turning his grain supply into porridge and the cow’s milk into other dairy products so they all have enough to eat.
Russian soldiers took control of Kherson, in the south of Ukraine, a week ago. But brave residents have continued to protest the occupation by charging and chanting at the soldiers.
Pastushenko’s farm is only 20 kilometers south of Kherson; he can see the smoke from bombs and destroyed vehicles bellowing from the city. He fears the worst – he knows the soldiers could take over his farm at any moment. But he says they’re trapped there and cannot leave.
Pastushenko is with his 15-year-old son and their staff; his wife and other young son fled to their home town of Zhytomyr in the northwest of the country, 575 kilometers from Kherson. If Pastushenko and his son were to leave, he knows the villagers would slaughter all his animals for food.
Pastushenko is a former university lecturer who taught the German language. He started working at the farm company Dnipro Ltd as an interpreter before becoming a director.
“Back in 2008 a few German investors bought the farm out of bankruptcy and I acted as their interpreter,” he said. “A few months later I became a director of the farm myself.
“I have a wife and two sons. The older son is 15 and studies at the agrarian lyceum in Uman in central Ukraine. He had a vacation before the war started and came to stay at my place in the south. Now it’s impossible to drive away from here.
“My wife, Liudmyla, and younger son, Matvii, 9, are in Zhytomyr, just 100 kilometers from Kyiv. Now I’m trying to evacuate to Germany.”
The farm has 1,500 hectares of arable land – about 3,796 acres, including 500 hectares of irrigated land – about 1,236 acres. The farm runs 350 Holstein Friesian cows and 400 offspring.
“Before the war started our cows were giving over 10 tonnes of milk per day or 31.5 litres per cow per day (about 69.5 pounds),” Pastushenko said. “Now we have had to cut their feed as it’s running out. We only feed corn silage and alfalfa to the cows, and the milk produced has dropped to around 6 tonnes per day.”
During the winter the animals are kept in the barn, but from April to November they stay in open yards. Pastushenko grows corn silage, alfalfa hay, rye silage, barley, corn and barley to feed his animals; he’s needed to buy rapeseed meal, soybean meal, sunflower meal, spent grains, urea, sugar and minerals to complete the ration.
But his feed stocks are running out. And he’s worried the staff won’t be able to go into the fields to prepare for this year’s crop and grass harvests.
“We have about 70 workers,” he said. “Right now everyone stays on the farm and keeps working. The cows are milked twice per day and we paid our workers’ wages on March 1.
“Before the war our milk was sold to the French dairy processor Lactalis in Mykolaiv and we received 45-euro-cents-per-litre payment price.
“In the first five days of the war, a milk truck came from Kherson and picked up 4 tonnes of milk and delivered it to all the city’s hospitals, before distributing the leftovers to the local people.
“Since March 28, Kherson is occupied by the Russians and surrounded. Therefore no cars are allowed in or out. In the first 10 days we gave away milk worth 50,000 euros. Now we are producing our own butter, quark and cream in the barn, and crush our barley supply to make into porridge. We need food as it’s impossible to go out and buy some.
“Now we have someone in every village who comes to the farm and picks up milk and food then distributes it, with the help of the churches.”
Pastushenko knows the Russian soldiers are very close; he can only hope they don’t arrive on the farm.
“The Russians are only a few kilometres from the farm,” he said. “They’re getting closer and closer every few days.
“We have our own fodder until harvest, but we don’t know if we will have a harvest. We will need to harvest silage in June for the cows to eat next winter.
“Before the war all areas were fertilized with nitrogen and around 50 hectares of lucerne were drilled. We managed to drill 90 hectares of spring barley during the war.
“We only have one month’s supply of diesel left and we know the Russians are looking for diesel. Seeds of corn and sunflower were paid for in the fall; they should have already been delivered but they have not arrived.”
The war must end soon, he said. But he isn’t very hopeful.
“Russian civilians don’t understand what’s going on here,” he said. “Everything they see on TV is lies. Their propaganda tells them everyone is bad, that there are enemies everywhere, and only the Russians are good and are kissed by God.
“Negative information about Ukraine has been spread in Russia since 2004, when I was still watching Russian channels. The hatred arose and it took 10 years to prepare when Russia attacked us.
“We are not nationalists or fascists. Here in the south, the majority of the people used to speak Russian but less and less are since 2014. Now they try to speak Ukrainian as a matter of principle.
“I can’t leave. I can’t take my son away. We are trapped here. If I leave the hungry people will steal and slaughter the cows and other animals. We do that already, but only one cow every two days because we need meat for my employees and the rest of us.”
In the future he says if the Russians stay in his region and create a people’s republic like in Donetsk or Luhansk – in the southwest corner of Ukraine – he will leave.
“I will leave my house and drive away,” he said. “I will never live and work under occupiers. I am a free and proud person. Everything will be Ukraine. Long live free Ukraine!”
With 20 years experience behind him, award-winning agricultural journalist Chris McCullough is always on the hunt for his next story. He grew up on the family dairy farm in the heart of Northern Ireland and is based on the country’s east coast. He travels around the world to bring readers international news. He has many friends and colleagues in Ukraine.