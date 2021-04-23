Trust but verify sales pitches

WHITEHALL, Wis. – There are plenty of people selling crop amendments to farmers, but are the crop amendments beneficial? How can a farmer know if something is worth buying?
Steve Okonek is the University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension agent for Trempealeau and Jackson counties. He has tips to help farmers decide what to use.
“It’s your responsibility that you get more benefit than input,” he said. “They aren’t trying to mislead.”
The first thing to look for is evidence that can be verified.
“My cattle have an ‘x’ rate of gain” is considered anecdotal and cannot be replicated. Even if a farmer can show his yields, it doesn’t mean a jump in production is from an input, Okonek said. Yields can change from spot to spot in a field. There are many causes for variation and they need to be accounted for before claiming the result is from adding an amendment.
A research-plot field trial is the best way to check yields. A trial should include a zero-treatment plot as well as a minimum of three treatment areas. Edge rows that exclude the 5 outer feet of the test plot are important to negate any effects from surrounding crops.
“It’s a pain to get better data,” Okonek said.
It’s best for a producer to look for research plots closest to his or her farm, that have the same type of climate and soil. Winter weathering can make a big difference in increased organic matter in the Midwest compared to other parts of the country where winters are mild.
If there is a yield increase, it needs to be significantly different, he said. For instance a bump in production of 5 percent in a cornfield is usually not enough to make an amendment worth its cost.
Fungicides are a crop amendment that can have questionable value. Most of them have a small window of effectiveness. Okonek said there’s a three-prong approach to deciding if a fungicide is worth the cost.
The crop variety must be susceptible to the specific problem being treated.
The organism must be present in the field.
There needs to be a proper environment for the disease to develop.
“Blanket prophylactic treatments because crop prices are strong is not a good idea,” he said. “It still comes down to return on investment.”
Farmers need to be sure they have a reason to apply the fungicide, know what the fungicide controls and how it works. Ensure application timing will work on the farm and ask what conditions are needed for crops to respond. For example corn responds to nitrogen. In a wet year or a too-dry year, the 150-200-pound application rates could be very different in yield response.
Smartphones are becoming smarter and applications for prediction models are starting to appear, which will be helpful in making decisions.
Okonek said he thinks 99 percent of sales people are honest and forthright. They believe they have a good product that farmers will benefit from. But he cautions that producers need to take time to do the research. Be sure the product is legitimate and will be profitable.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.